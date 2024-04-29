The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies Angels prediction and pick. Find how to watch Phillies Angels.
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing the mature early-season baseball their fans have been longing for. The past few years, the Phillies really struggled in April and early May, and they needed a big late-spring or early-summer surge to get their season on track and position themselves to contend for the World Series. This year, the Phillies haven't wasted any time. They have come out of the gate swinging. They are 19-10 after a weekend sweep of the Padres in San Diego. The pitching has been consistent for this team, and it is the main reason Philadelphia is doing so well. Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez have been two of the very best pitchers in baseball in the first month of the season. Aaron Nola has been solid. The back end of the rotation has been competent and steady. The bullpen has not imploded often. Everything has come together for this pitching staff. Though the offense has not been imposing or dominant in the early stages of the season, it has delivered in important moments, as was the case in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Padres. The bats picked up the arms on the rare day when the pitching wasn't as consistent as the Phils would have liked. This team is sending a message to the Atlanta Braves: The Phillies are coming for that National League East crown. Why wait until October to beat the Braves?
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Phillies-Angels MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Angels Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+112)
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-134)
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How To Watch Phillies vs. Angels
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Phillies Could Cover the Spread
The Phillies have the momentum and the quality. They are playing winning baseball and are getting production from a lot of players on their roster. The pieces are fitting for this team, which has set a higher regular-season standard through one month of play than it did the past two years.
The Angels just got swept at home by the Minnesota Twins and have lost five of their last six games. They are in a downward spiral and are watching their season drift away with more than 130 games to go. The Phillies, on the other hand, are skyrocketing. Everything points to the Phillies being in better position to win this game.
Why The Angels Could Cover the Spread
After all the losing the Angels have done, they're bound to win a game. After all of the winning the Phillies have done, they're bound to lose a game. Of course the Phillies are the better team, but over 162 games, bad teams will beat good teams and streaks will come to an end. That's baseball, and that's why baseball betting can be such a landmine. The Angels are going to play a lot more bad games this season, and the Phillies are going to play a lot more good games this season, but not without interruption. Bad teams will win at least 60 games, and good teams will lose at least 60 games. That's the argument to make for the Angels here.
Final Phillies-Angels Prediction & Pick
The eye test and the simple evaluation of these teams will point to a Philadelphia cover, but in baseball, streaks are made to end. We'll stay away from a pregame bet and will consider a live play instead.
Final Phillies-Angels Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5