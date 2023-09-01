Two playoff-worthy teams who have identical records will face off for the weekend as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Phillies-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Winners in five of their last six games overall, the Phillies may be a whopping 14 games behind the powerful Atlanta Braves, but don't get me wrong, the defending NL champs are as steady as they come. With a 72-59 record, the Phillies will send out veteran Zach Wheeler in an attempt to bounce back after giving up 12 runs to the Angels on Wednesday.

On the other side of things, the Brewers saw themselves on a nine-game winning streak before losing back-to-back games to the Chicago Cubs who only trail Milwaukee in the NL Central by a minuscule three games. Looking to get back on track, the Brew Crew will call upon RHP Freddy Peralta who is 11-8 with a 3.95 ERA on the season.

Here are the Phillies-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Brewers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+140)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

If there's anything that this Phillies squad thrives on, it's surely the long ball. In the month of August alone, Philadelphia absolutely terrorized opposing pitching for a franchise-record 59 home runs. Not to mention, this amount alone is the third-most by a team during a month since at least 1904. Collectively, there isn't a bat within this lineup that can punish a baseball deep into the night. After scoring 20 runs in their last pair of outings combined, this is an offense not to be messed with.

Above all else, it is always refreshing to counter with a veteran pitcher after a loss. In the 10-8 defeat at the hands of the LA Angels, the pitching arms were all over the place en route to the underwhelming effort. Nevertheless, expected starter in Zach Wheeler has tons of experience under this belt over the years including a 3-2 record to go along with a 2.47 ERA in eight career starts against the Brewers. If all else fails even at the plate where they have succeeded greatly, then riding on the arm of Wheeler isn't a bad option.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

After such an impressive nine-game stretch where it appeared that the Brewers had become allergic to losing, they dropped two of three to the Cubs and are officially in a fight to the death for the division title with a month remaining in the regular season.

With how explosive the Phillies' offense can be especially when mistake pitches are thrown, the Brewers have to make sure that they stick to their guns and are using their dynamic pitching to their advantage. All season long, Milwaukee hasn't been necessarily known for their bats. but they can surely spin the baseball with the best of them.

For multiple seasons now, the Brewers have been known to be one of the top pitching squads in all of baseball and will cover the spread because of it. Despite the hefty challenge presented at hand against the Phillies, this National League matchup will have a postseason atmosphere to it as this could be a future playoff showdown in less than a couple of months from now.

In regards to pitching prowess, very few hurlers from around the league had such a success of an August than Freddy Peralta himself. Believe it or not, Peralta went a flawless 5-0 with an elite 2.10 ERA in five starts in August and could be just the key in helping his Brewers cover the spread and ultimately come out victorious.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

It is these kind of matchups that make baseball so great! With the regular season coming to an end, it is time to see what these two playoff-bound teams are made of this evening. This one could truly go either way, but until Peralta has a bad outing, it feels wrong not to pick Milwaukee with him on the bump, especially as +1.5 run underdogs.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-170)