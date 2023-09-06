The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres finish their series this afternoon. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After winning game one 9-7, the Phillies were shut out last night. The rookie, Pedro Avila pitched great in the game. He went 6.2 innings giving up just two hits, but walking six. He did not give up a run, as the Padres hammered Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen gave up seven runs, with six earned in eight innings of work. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run in the game, while catcher Luis Campusano drove in three runs. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber continued his all-or-nothing season. He went 0-2 with a strikeout, but walked twice, lowering his batting average, but continuing to have his on-base percentage climb.

With a split in the first two games of the series, the Phillies still hold a solid lead in the Wild Card race, sitting 5 games in front of the Marlins who are currently the first team out. The Padres are now 6.5 games back of the Reds for the last spot.

Here are the Phillies-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Padres Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+138)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Padres

TV: NBCSP/SDPA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies could not manage even a run last night after scoring nine the night before. On the year, the Phillies are ninth in the majors in run scored, while sitting seventh in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. While the Phillies struggled last night, Trea Turner has been on fire as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .375 with a .400 on-base percentage. In that time he has hit a double and four home runs, leading to ten RBIS. Turner has also stolen two bases and scored seven runs.

Kyle Schwarber is still showing power as well. He has three home runs in the last week, and it hitting well. He is hitting .316 in the last week, well above his season average. Schwarber is also walking a lot. With ten walks in the last week, he has an on-base percentage of .552. Schwarber has scored seven times in the last week while driving in four runs.

Also hitting well is JR Realmuto. In the last week, he is hitting .357 with a .438 on-base percentage. While he has a stolen base and has scored four times, he has also hit two home runs. Both of those were solo home runs though, and he has just the two RBIs in the last week. As a whole, the Phillies are hitting well. In the last week, they are hitting .238 with a .338 on-base percentage. They have hit 12 home runs while having 22 extra-base hits. That means over 45 percent of their hits have been for extra bases.

On the mound today for the Phillies will be Zack Wheeler. He is 10-6 on the year with a 3.62 ERA. Last time out he gave up three runs in six innings with a home run as the Phillies took the loss. He has been good every other start recently. In his last six starts, he has given up three or more runs in three of them, while giving up two or fewer in three of them. The result has been the Phillies going 2-4 in his starts while he has been 2-1.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres offense has been solid in the last five games. They have scored 32 runs while winning four games. On the year they are 16th in runs scored, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Juan Soto is continuing his productive season as well. In the last week, he is hitting .250 with a .379 on-base percentage. He has three home runs with six RBIs. In the meanwhile, he has stolen a base and scored six times as well. Ha-Seaong Kim is also driving in runs. While he is hitting just .226, he has five RBIs in the last week, without having an extra-base hit. He has also stone two bases and scored twice.

Scoring is something Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. have been doing. Bogaerts is hitting .560 in the last week with a .607 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs with a home run and four doubles. He has also stolen a base and scored eight times. Tatis Jr. is hitting .308 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has scored six times while hitting three home runs and driving in four runs. Tatis has also stolen two bases in the last week.

As a team, the Padres are hitting .293 in the last week, with a .359 on-base percentage. They have 22 extra-base hits, just under a third of their total. They have also scored 38 runs on an expected 37 while stealing seven bases.

Michael Wacha is on the mound today. He is 11-2 with a 2.85 ERA. Since returning from the IL, he is 3-0 and has given up just seven runs in 22.2 innings of work. That is good for a 2.81 ERAS since then, as the Padres have gone 3-1 in his starts.

Final Phillies-Padres Prediction & Pick

In this game, the Padres have a slight pitching edge. Michael Wacha has been solid all year, and great in his last four starts. Zack Wheeler has been solid this year as well, but not as consistent in the last month. He has also given up a few more home runs than Wacha. Meanwhile, the Padres offense is hitting better than the Phillies. Xander Bogaerts is one of the hottest bats in the major leagues, and he will continue that in this game. With the Padres getting runs, this should be a great game in which they get another win. Take the Padres and the runs, and consider hitting the over with how many runs have been scored in this series.

Final Phillies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-166) and Over 8 (-104)