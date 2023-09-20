The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates were blown out in game one of the series 14-1. They finished the game with just five hits. Ke'Bryan Hayes had two of those hits, and he produced the only run with a solo home run in the third inning. Bailey Falter was the starting pitcher, and he went just one inning, and allowed two runs on one hit. Quinn Priester threw six innings in relief. He finished with four runs allowed, five hits, and two strikeouts.

The Cubs scored 14 runs on 12 hits, and they drew six walks. Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, and Alexander Canario combined to go 7-13 with eight RBI, and a home run each. Canario's home run was the first of his career, and it happened to be a grand slam. Cody Bellinger also homered in the win. On the mound, Javier Assad earned the win. He went five innings, allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out eight. The Cubs' bullpen threw four hitless innings, and struck out eight to finish off the game.

Mitch Keller will be the starting pitcher for the Pirates. Justin Steele will get the ball for the Cubs.

Here are the Pirates-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Cubs Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-146)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Cubs

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Mitch Keller has been the best pitcher for the Pirates, and they need him badly in this game. Keller has one start against the Cubs this season, and he was dominant. Keller went eight shutout innings, and allowed just four hits in that start. He struck out six in that game, as well. If Keller can have another strong start, the Pirates will cover the spread. Keller needs to go six or seven strong, though.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Justin Steele is going to be a candidate to win the Cy Young award this season. He may not win, but he will finish top-3. Steele already has a start against the Pirates this season. He went six innings, allowed two earned runs on six hits, and struck out six in the game. The Cubs ended up winning that game in extra innings, as well. It is not his best start, but it was good enough to be marked quality, and give the Cubs a chance to win.

Steele is also a lot better at home this season. When pitching at Wrigley, Steele has a 2.18 ERA, 12-2 record, .243 oBA, and he has only allowed five home runs. He has been lights out at home this season, and he should be able to keep that going in this game. As long as he does, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have absolutely crushed the Pirates this season. They blew em out in game one of this series, and they will do the same in game two. They might not put up 14 runs, but I would not be surprised to see the Cubs win by five or six runs. I will take Chicago to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+122), Over 7.5 (-118)