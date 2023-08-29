The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates shut down the Royals in game one of this series. Pittsburgh was led by Ke'Bryan Hayes as he had a four-hit night at the plate. He included one run and one RBI to that stat line. Five different Pirate players scored and four different players recorded an RBI in the game. Johan Oviedo stole the show, though. He threw a complete game, two-hit shutout, and struck out five along the way.

M.J Melendez and Drew Waters were the two Royals to record a hit in the game. Melendez added in a walk while Bobby Witt Jr also walked in the game. Zack Greinke was the starting pitcher in the game. He went 4 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on six hits, and struck out two to suffer his 13th loss of the season.

Colin Selby and Cole Ragans will be the starting pitchers for the game Tuesday night.

Here are the Pirates-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Royals Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-156)

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Royals

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Selby will be the opener for Pittsburgh in the game. He has not gone more than two innings in a game all year, and that came in his last ‘start' against the Chicago Cubs. In that start, he threw two scoreless innings, so he is capable of a good outing. He has two bad outings that have inflated some of his numbers, but we have to look past those. The first couple innings are very improtant when it comes to setting a tone for the rest of the game. If he can come out early and set the tone, the Pirates will cover the spread.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Ragans has been one of the better pitchers for the Royals since being acquired from the Rangers. Since being acquired by the Royals, Ragans has made six starts, and the Royals have won three of them. In those starts, Ragans has thrown 34 2/3 innings, allowed just 31 hits, struck out 47, walked just 10, and he has a 2.07 ERA. Ragans had a 5.92 ERA out of the bullpen with the Rangers, so his season ERA has dropped more than two runs since heading to Kansas City. He has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in that time, and there is not reason for that to stop in this game. If Ragans just keeps doing what he has been, the Royals will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Royals Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to which offense can muster up the runs. Both offenses have had hot streaks, and cold streaks, so you never know which you will get. However, when looking at the pitching matchup, you can not ignore what Ragans has done. I trust him to shut down the Pirates in this game. I will take the Royals to cover the spread and win the game.

Final Pirates-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (+130), Under 8.5 (-106)