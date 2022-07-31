The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to part ways with a few key players ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline as they look to retool the roster ahead of an eventual playoff push in the future. Among the players rumored to be on the trade block is star center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has drawn interest from various teams around the league.

It seems the Pirates may have changed their stance on a Reynolds trade, however. According to Jon Heyman, the word around the league is that Reynolds won’t be leaving Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, a big blow to several teams who had expressed interest in the 27-year-old.

Rival execs who have inquired about Pirates star CF Bryan Reynolds have the same impression. And that is that he isn’t going anywhere. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2022

Reynolds signed a new two-year contract with the Pirates back in April, so any team acquiring him would inherit an additional year of team control beyond the 2022 season. Despite the value he possesses, the Pirates have apparently walked back on their willingness to deal him at the deadline, taking another one of the marquee outfielders off the market with just a couple of days remaining until the Aug. 2 deadline.

Among the teams interested in Reynolds included the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. The Yankees became less likely of a landing spot after they acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, while the Padres have become consumed by their pursuit of Juan Soto.

This season, Bryan Reynolds is slashing .254/.335/.453 with 15 home runs, 32 RBI, three triples, and three stolen bases. He made his first-ever All-Star game last season with the Pirates, emerging as one of the best center fielders in the business. Reynolds could still end up getting dealt before the MLB trade deadline, but the latest update suggests that it’s highly unlikely a deal comes to fruition.