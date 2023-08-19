We're back with another prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we head over to Minnesota for the continuation of this Interleague series. The Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) will face off against the Minnesota Twins (64-59) for the second game of their three-game series. The Twins won yesterday 5-1. Check out our MLB odds series for our Pirates-Twins prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently fourth in the National League Central and sit 11.5 games back of the leading Brewers. After leading the division at one point, the Pirates have effectively knocked themselves out of the tight three-team race at the top. They'll need to put together some serious winning streaks to keep their postseason hopes alive. Mitch Keller (RHP) will be their starter.

The Minnesota Twins are currently first in the American League Central and have a five-game lead over the second place Guardians. They've been streaky during the month of August, finding themselves in five-game slumps and responding with a four-game winning streak. They're streaking upwards right now at 3-1 in their last four, so they'll be happy to face this Pirates team at home again after yesterday's win. Sonny Gray (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Pirates-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Twins Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-140)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+116)

Over (8.5): -114

Under (8.5): -106

How To Watch Pirates vs. Twins

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh, Ball Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Pittsburgh will have to overcome their road struggles this season if they want to have a chance in this series. They've gone just 25-36 on the road and 39-57 when listed as the underdogs. Their involvement in the NL Central dwindles with every loss, so they'll need to defy some downward trends and try to get their bats going. Bryan Reynolds has been hot over the last 10 games, so perhaps he can provide the spark they need to grab the win.

Mitch Keller (9-8) will start with a 4.27 ERA through 149.2 innings of work. He's got a good strikeout rate and the Pirates have 28-16 in games when they don't allow a home run. Mitch Keller's given up 19 homers on the season so far, but they were able to win his last start regardless. He'll be looking for the ground ball all night as he pounds the lower strike zone.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins saw a great performance out of pitcher Pablo Lopez last night as he extended his scoreless pitching streak to 19 innings with a six-inning shutout against the Pirates team. It only took five runs for the Twins to win the game convincingly as the Pirates couldn't get anything going against Lopez. Their bats are hot right now and they rank ninth in the MLB in homers, so look for some balls to fly out of Target Field tonight.

Sonny Gray (6-5) will start with a 3.04 ERA through 146.1 innings of work. He's been tremendous in keeping scoring totals low during his outings and has only given up a homerun on five occasions. At home, he's 3-2 and pitches slightly better with a 3.00 ERA. Gray gives them a great chance on the mound against a Pirates team struggling to hit homers. Look for Gray to shut them out early as the Twins offense continues to mash.

Final Pirates-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is the first series between these two teams this season and the Twins will have the clear edge with the way they're playing. Sonny Gray is the more stable pitcher and should give the Pirates' lineup fits early into the game. They're also seeing the ball well and love to hit in their home field. Let's side with the Twins for the prediction as we ride their current momentum.

Final Pirates-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins (-178)