The Detroit Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons go on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons are the worst team in the NBA at the moment, but they have won two of their last five games. However, Detroit is 0-2 against the Cavaliers this season. In those games, the Pistons have not scored too much, but Bogdan Bodanovic put up 22 points in his one game. Cade Cunningham has scored 21.5 points per game against the Cavaliers this season. He has also dished out 9.5 assists per game. Jalen Duren notched a double-double against the Cavaliers in his one game played, as well. Cunningham practiced on Tuesday, so he could potentially suit up for this game.

The Cavaliers are having a great season, and they have won 9 of their last 10 games. Their last two wins have come against good teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. Darius Garland has scored 25.0 points per game against the Pistons this season. Max Strus has averaged 20.0 points in the two games. As a team, the Cavaliers are scoring 109.0 points against the Pistons. Garland plans to return Wednesday for the game, though.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Cavaliers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +13 (-112)

Moneyline: +610

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13 (-108)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pistons are not a great team, but they have kept their games close against the Cavaliers this season. They have lost by eight and nine points in the two games. What the Pistons have done well is play defense. They have allowed 110, and 108 points against the Cavaliers. Playing that kind of defense will allow the Pistons to keep this game close and help cover the spread.

Four of the pistons six wins have come when they allowed less than 110 points this season. They are also playing much better lately as they have won twice in their last five games. Because of this, the Pistons should be able to play well in this one. As long as they continue to play solid defense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are a good team and they are playing very well heading into this game. Along with that, the Cavaliers have beaten the Pistons twice already. Detroit is not the best team, and the Cavaliers need to take advantage of that. In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers have scored 117.4 points per game. That is higher than their season average, so they should be able to continue their scoring in this game.

The Pistons have allowed more than 110 points 39 times this season. In those games, they are 2-37. The Cavaliers should be able to easily get to the 110-point mark in this game. When the Cavaliers score 110 points or more, they are 22-9. As long as their offense continues to play well, they will cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This is a large spread, and the Cavaliers have been able to beat the Pistons. However, as mentioned, the Pistons play the Cavaliers close. I am going to take the Pistons to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Pistons +13 (-112), Over 230.5 (-112)