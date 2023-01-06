By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

During CES 2023, PlayStation revealed their new project, Project Leonardo, an accessibility controller that allows players to customize it according to their needs.

PlayStation revealed the controller during their CES 2023 presentation. They worked together with various accessibility experts, as well as organizations dedicated to helping out gamers in need. This includes AbleGamers, Stack Up, and SpecialEffect. PlayStation wanted to create a controller that could let those with special needs play the games that they want.

This is where Project Leonardo comes in. The controllers they developed are very much different from modern controllers, which mostly need two hands to use. These controllers are more reminiscent of the joysticks of old, with one analog stick attached to a circular peripheral. This Peripheral has the PlayStation’s various buttons around it. This makes it easier to press the buttons, as they are larger than normal, and don’t require high levels of hand-eye coordination like modern controllers. The circular peripheral also helps in making it easier to find the buttons the player needs to press.

The biggest feature of this controller, however, is in how players can modify it to their needs. Players can change the order of the buttons, making things easier for them. For example, if they think they will be pressing the Square button more often, they can move it to a spot they can reach easily. If there’s a button they won’t need to press much, they can either remove it or move it further away. This level of modularity helps players change the controller to their needs. It’s not just the hardware that players can change around. Players can also modify the controller’s software by way of button mapping, as well as the control profiles. Players can save up to three control profiles, each with their own programmed button mappings. This makes it easier for players to swap based on their needs.

Players can even mix and match the controllers to further suit their needs. Players can use one, or two Project Leonardo controllers. They can also pair up with a regular DualSense controller, or even use a pair alongside the regular controller. The possibilities are endless for this controller, and will definitely be a huge help to gamers around the world.

So Morimoto, Designer at Sony Interactive Entertainment, had this to say about Project Leonardo:

Project Leonardo is part of the PS5 product family and is based on the same design concept. We were inspired by the idea of all players enjoying the world of PlayStation together. Our team tested over a dozen designs with accessibility experts, looking for approaches that would help address key challenges to effective controller use. We finally settled on a ‘split controller’ design that allows near free-form left/right thumbstick repositionability, can be used without needing to be held, and features very flexible button and stick cap swapping.

Because players can customize Project Leonardo according to their needs, there is no one ‘right’ form factor. We want to empower them to create their own configurations. The controller can also flexibly accept combinations of accessibility accessories to create a unique aesthetic. I am excited that the design will be completed through collaboration with players rather than presenting them with a single form factor.

There are no available details yet regarding the availability of the controller, other than it is still under development. Sony did mention, however, that they are looking forward to sharing more information in the future, from additional features to the launch timing.

That’s all the information we have about PlayStation’s Project Leonardo accessibility controller. For the latest in gaming news, you can check out our latest gaming news articles.