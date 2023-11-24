Chucky, the infamous killer doll from the cult classic films is the newest Killer to step into The Fog in a new Dead by Daylight Chapter. Chucky is an absolute horror icon. He'll join Freddy Krueger, the Demogorgon, the Xenomorph, and more terrifying killers. Players would be foolish not to experience his playful cruelty on November 28 when the newest Dead by Daylight Chapter launches from Behaviour Interactive in collaboration with Universal Products and Experiences. Until then, those who dare can discover thrilling new gameplay mechanics that everyone’s favorite “Good Guy” brings into Trials in the time-limited public test build on Steam.

“We know Dead by Daylight fans have been clamoring to see Chucky in game and we’ve been dying to make it a reality,” said Bill Kispert, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Business Development, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “It’s the perfect time for Chucky to unleash his particular brand of mayhem upon players in Dead by Daylight_, while he also terrifies them in the latest season of the highly entertaining and always shocking USA & SYFY series_.” Dolls in the horror genre are some of the bone chilling antagonists to ever be seen. Chucky's psychotic nature makes him a perfect addition to Dead by Daylight.

“It’s a character that I never thought we could bring into The Fog because of his size,” notes Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships for Behaviour Interactive. “The team has outdone itself to prove me wrong. Players are in for a treat – Chucky in Dead by Daylight really is the unmissable multiplayer horror gaming experience.” Chucky's size will most definitely be unique, and potentially will take some time for players to get used to. However, his popularity among fans will most certainly mean players are willing to learn.

Small But Deadly

Don't underestimate the power of Chucky. He's small, but also has quite the his foul mouth. With new lines voiced by none other than Chucky’s original voice actor Brad Dourif – a question emerges: what's scarier, his knife or his vocabulary?

With effective tools for sneaking around the Map, Chucky is a force to be reckoned with, utilizing his Slice & Dice ability to lunge forward and attack unsuspecting Survivors. Though his height does have its limitations, Charles Lee Ray, in his human form, appears as a spirit to assist him in Hooking Survivors, as well as interrupting them while they’re Vaulting or Repairing.

On the other hand, his stature gives him an incredible advantage while hunting, forcing Survivors to always keep both eyes and ears open. He's got both stealh and range on his side. His larger-than-life rage and pint-sized build let him vault through windows and under pallets allowing him to close in on his unsuspecting prey, unlike any other Killer before via his Scamper ability. From the iconic rat poisoning scene from Curse of Chucky, the deathly yardstick from Child’s Play 2 or even the electrifying TV from Bride of Chucky, there are a variety of add-ons inspired by iconic moments bringing the franchise to life while elevating action for players. The game does a terrific job of paying homage to all different variations of Chucky appearances.

“Like a tiger on the prowl, you'll only ever know where Chucky is on his terms; terms that usually involve a knife and his many weapons of choice”, mentions Jason Guzzo, Game Designer on Dead by Daylight. “He adds such a fun flavor of jump scare to the game, and his voice lines are a darkly comedic twist to the gameplay of Dead by Daylight_. It has been an absolute honor to add him to our ever-growing roster of Killers.”

Customizable Good Guy (Or Gal) Outfits

Players will be able to customize their favorite killers through a series of terrifying outfits fit for only the most notorious of serial killers. In a unique twist, players can even go as far as customizing their Killer with The Good Gal outfit – inspired by Tiffany Valentine aka the Bride of Chucky and voiced by Jennifer Tilly herself, this outfit brings Chucky’s other half to life like never before. Character customization is crucial to the enjoyment of any game, and putting Chucky in a particular fan favorite outfit is something fans should not miss out on.

Dead by Daylight has finally added Chucky to the game and fans should be absolutely thrilled. Fans have been asking for the beloved serial killer doll to make his first appearance in the game. The Dead by Daylight: Chucky Chapter is available on all supported platforms on November 28th.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.