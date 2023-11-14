PlayVS Announced That It Will Remove All Competition Enrollment Fees For High Schools

PlayVS makes esports accessible by waiving competition enrollment fees for U.S. and Canadian high schools from Spring 2024.

PlayVS, the prominent amateur esports platform, has announced a significant move to alleviate the financial burden associated with scholastic esports participation by eliminating competition enrollment fees for high schools in the United States and Canada. This transformative initiative is set to commence with the Spring 2024 season and aims to foster equitable opportunities for students across various gaming titles, including Madden NFL 24, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, NBA 2K24, Rocket League, Splatoon 3, and Super Smash Bros.

PlayVS is on a mission to democratize esports and make competitive gaming more accessible to students, regardless of budget constraints or resource availability. The decision to remove competition fees reflects the organization's commitment to leveling the playing field and allowing schools, particularly those with limited financial means, to establish esports programs that offer numerous benefits to students.

During the 2023-2024 school year, PlayVS intends to crown over 200 state and regional champions across the aforementioned gaming titles. The move to free competition is expected to encourage the establishment of esports programs in schools, opening doors to student socialization, character development, and the acquisition of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) skills.

Dr. Jasna Aliefendic, Technology Coordinator for Garland Independent School District in Texas, highlighted the positive impact of esports on student engagement, self-esteem, and social life. For schools, especially those in low-income urban and rural areas, the removal of competition fees by PlayVS represents a vital opportunity to initiate esports programs and unlock the benefits they offer.

Esports provide a unique avenue for participation in extracurricular activities as they are co-ed and not dependent on specific physical attributes. PlayVS users have reported that esports often serve as their first experience in such activities. According to a Fall 2023 Mid-Season Survey conducted by PlayVS, 90% of esports coaches observed improvements in student socialization, 74% noted enhancements in mental health and a positive life outlook, and 60% reported improvements in grades or attendance among players.

Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS, is committed to ensuring that every student has access to the transformative potential of esports, irrespective of their school's financial resources. Chapman envisions a future where esports adoption continues to grow, and to kickstart this vision, PlayVS will host the PlayVS Live event in Austin, Texas, on December 9, with plans for additional events across various gaming titles in 2024.

This strategic shift towards free competition aligns with PlayVS' broader vision, following a successful collaboration with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF). This partnership provided member schools in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) with free access to competitive esports.

For those interested in participating in the Spring 2024 season, registration details and further information can be obtained through PlayVS' official website.

PlayVS' decision to remove competition enrollment fees for high schools in the United States and Canada starting from the Spring 2024 season represents a significant step towards democratizing esports and making it accessible to students from all backgrounds. This initiative is expected to foster the growth of esports programs in schools, promoting student socialization, character development, and STEAM skill acquisition. It also aligns with PlayVS' commitment to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to experience the benefits of competitive gaming, regardless of financial constraints. With the upcoming PlayVS Live event in Austin and plans for more events in 2024, the organization aims to drive increased esports adoption and further its mission of inclusivity and accessibility in scholastic esports.