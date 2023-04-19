Pokemon Go will have its new Sustainability Week event in 2023 featuring the debut of Bounsweet and its evolutions. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event of Niantic’s Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go has always offered a large variety of events for players to enjoy. With the coming week, Pokemon Go announced a new event, The Sustainability Week for 2023, which will bring new Pokemons, avatar items, and more.

The Sustainability Week 2023 will begin on Thursday, April 20, 2023 and will end on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. This will be the debut of the featured Pokemon, Bounsweet, along with its evolutions, Steenee and Tsareena as the event begins. There are also Field and Timed Research encounters to do during the week.

Here are all the details regarding the Pokemon that will spawn during Sustainability Week 2023

Sustainability Week 2023 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in wild encounters during Sustainability Week 2023. Do take note that some of them may appear shiny:

Squirtle

Shellder

Wailmer

Drilbur

Cottonee

Petilil

Dwebble

Foongus

Froakie

Larvitar

Binacle

Bounsweet

Sustainability Week 2023 2km Eggs

Here are all the Pokemon that will hatch from 2km eggs during the event. Do take note that some of them may hatch as Shiny Pokemon, except for the debut Pokemon, Bounsweet:

Cherubi

Drilbur

Bounsweet

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sustainability Week 2023 Field & Timed Research encounters

During the event, trainers can access a Timed Research that will give them encounters with the following Pokemon. Some of the Pokemon listed may appear as shiny, except for the debut Pokemon, Bounsweet:

Drilbur

Trubbish

Bounsweet

After doing Special Field Research tasks, this will give trainers the ability to encounter the following Pokemon:

Drilbur

Sustainability Week 2023 Bonuses

Here are a list of perks you will have during Sustainability Week.

Ultra Buddies or higher will bring you souvenirs more often

Your buddy Pokemon will accompany you on the map longer

Great buddies or higher will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more often

1/2 walking distance to earn hearts with your buddy

Avatar items featuring the three new Pokemon will be available in the shop as well. That’s all for things you need to know for Pokemon Go’s newest event.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.