Pokemon Horizons makes its way to U.S. Audiences next year, exclusively on Netflix. The new series, which follows new protagonists Liko and Roy, already wrapped up its first season in Japan. Now, fans in the U.S. can enjoy the new series next year. Coincidentally, the release of the new series comes exactly 28 years since the launch of the original Pokemon Titles. Without further ado, let's get into Pokemon Horizons – The Series.

Pokemon Horizons The Series U.S. Release Date – Where To Watch Pokemon Horizons?

Pokemon Horizons The Series makes its US debut on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 on Netflix. As mentioned before, this comes 28 years after the release of the original Red and Green titles, which released back in 1996. The original Pokemon TV starring long-time protagonist Ash ran from 1997-2023. After a short-mini series that ended Ash's story, the series now sets its sights on two new protagonists.

The 26th season of Pokemon stars Liko and Roy, two kids who join the Rising Volt Tacklers to explore the world of Pokemon. In the first ever season with these new characters, we got to see them explore and find all sorts of Pokemon in the Paldea Region. So Scarlet and Violet fans will have something to look forward to as they play the latest title.

However, the old formula still remains, with a nasty evil group called the Explorers. plotting to pursue Liko's special pendant. But that's not all, a legendary black Rayquaza owned Lucius also seems interested in the pendant. The mystery of the pendant, and the mysteries of the region around them all get fans hyped for the new show.

Of course, with Season 1 already out in Japan, we already know a few answers to these questions. However, for fans just getting into the series, it provides a great break from the games. Overall, Horizons may not feature our beloved heroes like Ash, Misty, or Brock. However, it sets us up for something different that the creators can experiment with.

