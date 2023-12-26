With the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disk, there are a lot of new exclusive Pokemon to catch!

With the last DLC released for Pokemon's ninth generation of Pokemon games, The Indigo Disk, there were a lot of things that were added as new features that Pokemon Trainers can enjoy like Miraidon and Koraidon having the ability to fly, utilizing the Synchro Machine to be a Pokemon and do Pokemon things, and last but not the least, is have the ability to catch Starter, Legendary, and Indigo Disk DLC Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this article, we have written down all the Pokemon you can catch in the latest DLC to help you decide and weigh in if you think you should get the DLC for yourself.

Indigo Disk Exclusive Pokemon

For the second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, there are a total of 230 new and returning Pokemon to find, catch, and add to your Pokedex.

New Pokemon

Terapagos

Terapagos is the mysterious legendary Pokemon that is the main focal point of The Indigo Disk DLC. It has several forms that are familiar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players as it has a unique Terastal form as well as a Stellar form. This particular Pokemon has been slumbering in the depths of Area Zero for around 2 million years causing the creation of the Terastal phenomenon. Its discovery was made by Heath over 200 years ago and has been continuously researched by the Pokemon Professors Sada and Turo for a decade.

Terapagos has three different forms: Normal, Terastal, and Stellar. During its Terastal form, you can see the different types of icons on its shell and during its Stellar form, it emanates an energy field in the shape of a dome beneath itself surrounded by crystals bearing each of the type icons with their respective colors as well. It is believed that the Stellar form of Terapagos is its true form and can wield its full power.

In its Stellar form, it loses its control and has the risk of causing havoc toward the Paldea ecosystem. Terapagos can resist even going back into a powerful Poke Ball like the Master Ball making it quite elusive to capture. It can also create multiple Tera Raid Barriers by absorbing Terastal energy from other Terastallized Pokemon causing their Terastallized state to be broken.

Type: Normal

Ability: Tera Shift (Normal Form), Tera Shell (Terastal Form), Teraform Zero (Stellar Form)

Pokedex Entry:

Normal Form

Scarlet – “Terapagos protects itself using its power to transform energy into hard crystals. This Pokémon is the source of the Terastal phenomenon.”

Violet – “It’s thought that this Pokémon lived in ancient Paldea until it got caught in seismic shifts and went extinct.”

Terastal Form

Scarlet – “Upon sensing danger, it prepares itself for battle by creating a sturdy shell of crystallized Terastal energy.”

Violet – “The shell is made of crystallized Terastal energy. When struck by a move, this shell absorbs the move’s energy and transfers it to Terapagos.”

Stellar Form

Scarlet – “In this form, Terapagos resembles the world as the ancients saw it, and its Terastal energy is abnormally amplified.”

Violet – “An old expedition journal describes the sight of this Pokémon buried in the depths of the earth as resembling a planet floating in space.”

Location: Area Zero

Raging Bolt

Raging Bolt is a new Paradox Pokemon that is based on one of the legendary dogs, Raikou. It is said to be the Ancient version of the legendary Pokemon and is a version exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

Type: Electic / Dragon

Ability: Protosynthesis

Pokedex Entry:



Scarlet – “It's said to incinerate everything around it with lightning launched from its fur. Very little is known about this creature.”

Violet – “It bears resemblance to a Pokémon that became a hot topic for a short while after a paranormal magazine touted it as Raikou's ancestor.”

Location: Area Zero (after starting Perrin's questline in The Indigo Disk DLC, only one available to catch)

Iron Crown

Iron Crown is a new Paradox Pokemon that is based on the legendary Pokemon, Coballion. It is said to be the Future version of the legendary Pokemon and is a version exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Type: Steel / Psychic

Ability: Quark Drive

Pokedex Entry:

Scarlet – “It resembles a mysterious object introduced in a paranormal magazine as a cutting-edge weapon shaped like a Cobalion.”

Violet – ” There was supposedly an incident in which it launched shining blades to cut everything around it to pieces. Little else is known about it.”

Location: Area Zero (after starting Perrin's questline in The Indigo Disk DLC, only one available to catch)

Hydrapple

Hydrapple is the newest evolution of Dipplin that debuts in The Indigo Disk which is made up of seven Syrpents living in one giant caramel apple. It draws influence and inspiration from several mythological serpents.

Type: Grass / Dragon

Ability: Supersweet Syrup or Regenerator

Pokedex Entry:

Scarlet – “Seven Syrpents live inside an apple made of syrup. The Syrpent in the center is the commander.”

Violet – “These capricious Syrpents have banded together. On the rare occasion that their moods align, their true power is unleashed.”

Location: Evolve Dipplin (It has to know the move Dragon Cheer and level up)

Archaludon

Duraludon receives a new evolution that debuts in The Indigo Disk which is called Archaludon. It is a tall, metallic, bipedal dinosaur-like Pokemon with an angular, cuboid body bend at its chest and hips. It draws inspiration from the architecture of suspension bridges and is very reminiscent when it attacks.

Type: Steel / Dragon

Ability: Stamina or Sturdy

Pokedex Entry:

Scarlet – “It gathers static electricity from its surroundings. The beams it launches when down on all fours are tremendously powerful.”

Violet – “It digs holes in mountains, searching for food. It’s so durable that being caught in a cave-in won’t faze it.”

Location: Evolve Duraludon (Give it a Metal Alloy)

Returning Pokemon

Besides the five (5) new Pokemon that are introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk Exclusive Pokemon include returning Pokemon from older generation games. Do take note that there may be some Pokemon that version-exclusives require you to trade with a friend to obtain every returning Pokemon to complete your Pokedex. As for their location, you may find most of them in Terariums that will be made available for you in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Seel

Dewgong

Espurr

Meowstic

Milcery

Alcremie

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Inkay

Malamar

Doduo

Dodrio

Lapras

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Skarmory

Shieldon (Pokemon Violet-exclusive)

Bastiodon (Pokemon Violet-exclusive)

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Cranidos (Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive)

Rampardos (Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive)

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellosom

Pikipek

Trumbek

Toucannon

Exeggcute

Exeggutor (Kantonian Form and Alolan Form)

Golett

Golurk

Geodude (Alolan Form)

Graveler (Alolan Form)

Golem (Alolan Form)

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Sandshrew (Alolan Form, Pokemon Violet-exclusive)

Sandslash (Alolan Form, Pokemon Violet-exclusive)

Vulpix (Alolan Form, Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive)

Ninetails (Alolan Form, Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive)

Elekid

Electabuzz

Electivire

Kleavor

Smeargle

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Horsea

Seadra

Kingdra

Comfey

Diglett (Alolan Form)

Dugtrio (Alolan Form)

Grimer (Alolan Form)

Muk (Alolan Form)

Slowpoke (Galarian Form)

Slowbro (Galarian Form)

Slowking (Galarian Form)

Chinchou

Lanturn

Dewpider

Araquanid

Drilbur

Excadrill

Minior

Plusle

Minun

Scraggy

Porygon

Porygon 2

Porygon-Z

Joltik

Galvantula

Quilfish (Hisuian Form)

Overquil

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

