One of the most popular franchises in the world, Pokemon, has made its mark on the world and its success has led to a lot of surprising partnerships and collaborations with various brands, companies, and now, even into the art world. We've seen how Pokemon TCG is one of the companies best in terms of art, hiring the best artists to depict each of the 1,000+ Pokemon's personalities and traits. The Pokemon franchise has always made its mark when it comes to art – Whether it be in the form of its shows, merchandise, or trading cards. Art has always been a critical part of the company and this time around, we are blessed to see Pokemon and the Van Gogh Museum exhibit our favorite Pocket Monsters in the style of Van Gogh, starting September 28, 2023, until January 7, 2024. Read more below and we'll tell you how to get the limited edition Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat in the style of Van Gogh.

Pokemon at Van Gogh's Permanent Collection

Pokemon went into a partnership with the Van Gogh Museum to celebrate its 50th anniversary and shares that this official collaboration aims to introduce new audiences to the work of Vincent Van Gogh. The Van Gogh Museum aims to get youth more interested in the works of art that are in the permanent collection and would love to have that conversation going abuzz with the addition of one of the most popular and recognizable franchises in the world. If the partnership would be able to get that across and would deliver to make these new audiences think about art, then they have successfully made their point.

In the Van Gogh Museum, you will find several pieces that are on display from its Pokemon art exhibit. These art pieces are all inspired by some of Van Gogh's most popular works from the permanent collection and are made by the artists that are over at The Pokemon Company. As of the moment, you will be able to see Pikachu art piece that is actually inspired by Self Portrait with Grey Felt Hat (1887), the Pokemon Sunflora is hidden in a variant of Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers (1889), and you can see Snorlax together with Munchlax relaxing in a work inspired by The Bedroom (1888). There is also an Eevee feature in another self-portrait-inspired work as well as Zubat hanging around in a piece that is inspired by the Wheatfield with Crows.

How to get a Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat

What is Pokemon TCG if not are pieces that you can take home to adore, right? With a lot of artists that contributed to the different works of art into Pokemon Cards, it totally made sense that this collaboration between the two was done. The Pokemon Company has decided to extend this collaboration and create a Pikachu in the style of Van Gogh with the Pikachu Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat Pokemon TCG Card but be warned, it is not as easy as showing up to the museum and purchasing one.

For you to be able to secure a Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat that is inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's Self-Portrait work, Pokemon Trainers and fans are to complete the tasks that are provided in the Pokemon Adventure leaflet. This will lead them to see the works of art that inspired the art pieces that are at the Pokemon art exhibit. Once participants have completed the Pokemon Adventure leaflet tasks, they are to hand them in in exchange for the special Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum promo card.

The Van Gogh Museum has kindly provided more specific instructions for the Pokemon Adventure that takes place in their exhibit and states:

Book a museum ticket between September 28, 2023, and January 7, 2024. Get yourself a copy of the Pokemon Adventure at the museum's Information Desk in the Atrium. Complete the answers and hand in your copy at the Information Desk. Only then will you be able to receive a special Pikachu Pokemon promo card.

Take note that if you are to visit The Van Gogh Museum for the Pokemon Art Exhibit, you may only complete one Pokemon Adventure Leaflet that will yield you one Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card. You can however purchase this card online via The Pokemon Center. This includes other Pokemon merchandise besides Pokemon's mascot, Pikachu, that are also inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's style and works of art.

Pokemon Merchandise in Van Gogh Style Art for Sale

Pokemon's mascot is not the only Pokemon that gets the Van Gogh merchandise treatment. Other Pokemon like Eevee, Sunflora, Snorlax, Munchlax, and Smeargle are also available in the style of Van Gogh's art. Pokemon TCG has featured these particular works of art in Card Sleeves, Playmats, Puzzles, and a whole lot more. Additionally, they have released t-shirts, bags, posters, and plushies with the same treatment as the other merchandise under the collaboration. If you are eyeing to get any of these special Pokemon x Van Gogh merchandise, US and UK fans are in for a treat as this will be made available via the Pokemon Center. Details are to be announced soon.

Best of luck, Trainers!