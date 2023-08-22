There are 1,008 Pokemon in total and so far, we are getting more that are being added into the National Pokedex. With the introduction of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC: The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero's The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, there are new Pokemon that we added into the mix – Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, Dipplin, Archaludon, Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Ogerpon, Terapagos, and the latest one to be revealed, Poltchageist. The Pokemon Company and game developer Game Freak are surely giving the fans a run for their money and making sure that the upcoming new features and Pokemon in the game do not disappoint!

Poltchageist – The Matcha Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Poltchageist has been revealed during a special showcase that comes in the form of a story from the Kitakami region about a certain Pokemon that dwells in the area. In case you missed “The Haunting Tale of Poltchageist” you may watch it below:

As an added bonus, The Pokemon Company has revealed the in-game details of Poltchageist through the video listed below:

Of course, this particular Pokemon has received another trailer as a treat for all the Pokemon Fans that are more than thrilled to see the upcoming release of The Teal Mask this September. With a new Grass and Ghost type Pokemon, will Poltchageist be a game-changer in the current meta of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC? Or will this Pokemon be a great addition to a Pokemon Master's collection? Details of this new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are listed below:

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Name: Poltchageist

Type: Grass/Ghost

Classification: Matcha Pokemon

Height: 0.1m

Weight: 2.4lbs

Ability: Hospitality

Pokemon Description:

Poltchageist has a swirl pattern similar to the one that’s known to be Sinistea’s weak point. However, one thing that sets these species apart is that Poltchageist’s swirl is not its weak point. After a target is sprinkled with some of Poltchageist’s powdery body or eats food dusted with it, Poltchageist drains their life force and absorbs it as energy.

Poltchageist has a liking for old houses and may make its home in them. By day it remains still in cool, dark places, but once the sun sets, it begins to prowl around towns and their outskirts.

It sometimes mends cracked or broken things. In homes where it’s taken up residence, Poltchageist may even take it upon itself to repair broken tableware and other objects.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk

We're more than excited about the release of Pokemon's latest game‘s DLC, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk that's set to be released on September 13, 2023, and Winter 2023 respectively. These DLCs are available for purchase now and will bring forth new adventures in the region of Paldea and the introduction of new Pokemon like Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, Dipplin, Archaludon, Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Ogerpon, Terapagos, and Poltchageist. Should we expect new Pokemon coming in The Indigo Disk DLC? Most likely, there will be more additional Pokemon made available in Winter 2023. Until then, make sure to check out what we'll find out.

For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, and other Pokemon games, make sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming! There are tons of Pokemon-related content for you to read and enjoy.

Until then, best of luck, Trainers!