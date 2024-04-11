This Friday night, the Power Slap world is set to witness a thunderous event as Power Slap 7 unfolds with a full card of electrifying matchups, culminating in the heavyweight championship showdown between Damien “The Bell” Dibbell and Ryan “The King of Kings” Phillips. The event is scheduled for April 12th and will be streamed live and free on Rumble, ensuring fans across the globe can tune in to the action.
The main event features a clash of titans as Damien “The Bell” Dibbell defends his heavyweight title against the formidable Ryan “The King of Kings” Phillips. Dibbell, known for his devastating power and precision, has risen rapidly through the ranks to claim the championship belt. His opponent, Phillips, brings a wealth of combat sports experience and is known for his resilience and strategic approach to the sport. This bout is not just a fight for the title but a battle for supremacy in the Power Slap world.
In the co-main event, fans will be treated to a highly anticipated rematch as Wolverine takes on Turpin for the second time in a non-title heavyweight matchup. Their previous encounter was a display of sheer will and determination, and this rematch promises to be an even more intense affair. Both fighters have been honing their skills and strategies, aiming to leave an indelible mark on the league and their legacies
The undercard of Power Slap 7 is stacked with talent and intriguing matchups that are sure to captivate the audience. Each bout is an opportunity for fighters to showcase their power and technique, as well as to climb the ranks within the league. The main card opens with a light heavyweight bout as we get to see the return of the former middleweight champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz take on Azael “El Parro” Rodriguez, with both looking to make a statement and ascend the divisional rankings as they attempt to get a crack at the title.
Power Slap 7 Weigh-In Results
Main Card
- Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (248.5) vs Ryan “The King of Kings” Phillips (255.5)
- Ron “Wolverine” Bata (209.5) vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (222) – heavyweight non-title match
- Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes (388) vs Eviahn “Waterboy” Scott (355.5)
- Azael “El Parro” Rodriguez (184.5) vs Ayjay “Static” Hintz (184)
Prelims
- Christapher “KO Chris” Thomas (171) vs Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (170)
- Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (198.5) vs Coltin “The Truth” Cole (205)
- Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones (184) vs Ryan “The Joker” Wallace (180.5)
- Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (206) vs Cody “Bodacious” Belisle (204.5)
- Joe “Slappy Joe” Landman (187*) vs Ke’ali’I “The Chief” Kanekoa (185)
- Cooper “The House” Housley (263.5) vs Stevie Ray Payne (264)
- Ronald “RJ” Staton (204.5) vs Will “Big Boy” Woods (204.5)
- James “Sassbilly” Stonier (263) vs Cory “The Hamma” Corbin (249)
- Brandon “The Butcher” Bordeaux (185) – middleweight alternate
As Power Slap 7 approaches, the excitement is palpable. Each fighter on the card is prepared to leave it all on the table, knowing that a single slap can change the course of their career. From the opening bout to the heavyweight championship, Power Slap 7 is poised to deliver an unforgettable night of competition. Fans are encouraged to follow the action live on Rumble, where the slaps will be heard around the world Friday at 9pm est.