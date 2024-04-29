The Vancouver Cancuks look to eliminate the Nashville Predators in Game 5. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Canucks Game 5 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Canucks opened the series with a 4-2 victory on home ice, but the Predators would take game two of the series. They would win on the road by a 4-2 score to tie the series up. The Canucks would fight back though. In game three of the series, the Canucks scored in the first and second periods to build their lead, winning the game 2-1. Then in game four, the Canucks were down 3-1 with just under four minutes left to play. Brock Boeser scored and then scored again with eight seconds left to force overtime. There, Elias Lindholm won the game for the Canucks.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Predators-Canucks Game 5 Odds
Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-255)
Moneyline: +104
Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline: -125
Over: 5.5 (-120)
Under: 5.5 (-102)
How to Watch Predators vs. Canucks Game 5
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators sat tenth in the NHL on the season in goals per game, coming into the playoffs with 3.24 goals per game. Filip Forsberg led the team in points, having 48 goals and 46 assists in the regular season. He has two goals and two assists so far in the series, but no goals on the power play. The power play is where he had 13 goals and 19 assists in the regular season. Roman Josi has just two points in the series, both assists. He had 62 of those in the regular season while also scoring 23 times.
Gustav Nyquist has three points in the series so far, with a goal and two assists. He had 23 goals and 52 assists during the regular season, with five goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, in-season acquisition Jason Zucker has been solid. He has a goal and two assists in the playoffs so far.
Jusse Saros is expected to be back in goal for this one. Saros was 35-24-5 in the regular season. He has a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in those games. Saros has struggled more in the playoffs. He has a 2.52 goals against average and a .857 save percent in the playoffs so far.
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks were sixth in the NHL in goals per game, coming into the playoffs with 3.40 goals per game. JT Miller has been solid in the playoffs. He has a goal and five assists, good for six points. Miller led the team with 103 points during the regular season. He had 37 goals and 66 assists, plus he had ten goals and 40 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser has four goals and an assist. Boeser had 33 assists in the regular season with 40 goals.
Quinn Hughes has added four assists so far this playoff season. He had 75 of those in the regular season, with 17 goals as well. Still, Elias Pettersson has not done much yet in the playoffs. He has two assists and no goals. Pettersson had 34 goals and 55 assists during the regular season. He also had 13 goals and 18 assists on the power play.
There is some worry about who could be in goal in this game. Thatcher Demko will be out in this game. Casey DeSmith has made two starts. HE is 1-1 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average. Still, he is considered day-to-day. Arturs Silovs took a start in the series as well. He got the win but had a 3.05 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Silva did stop 27 of 30 shots in his first-ever playoff game and took the win in overtime.
Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick
Not having Thatcher Demko is a major blow for the Canucks in this one. He was one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this year and a major reason the Canucks have been so good. Still, both Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have performed admirably. The Canucks have the defensive players to help the goaltenders out and more than enough on offense to put them over the top. Still, the 23-year-old Silovs has played in just ten career games. He has nine regular season games and one playoff game. It took a miracle comeback for the Canucks to win game four, and if it is Silovs in goal, it may not go their way this time. If DeSmith is in goal, the Canucks should be the play, but with Silovs most likely being the answer, take the Predators.
Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (+104)