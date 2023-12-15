We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Predators-Hurricanes prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nashville Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a showdown on Friday Night at PNC Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Predators-Hurricanes prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday in a battle that needed extra hockey to determine a winner. Initially, the Preds struck first when they got a goal by Gustav Nyquist. After being up 2-0, they allowed the Flyers to rally and tie the game with two goals. But the Predators had an answer for them 18 seconds into overtime when Filip Forsberg tallied the game-winning goal. Overall, the Predators fired just 22 shots on net. They also won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Ultimately, they won despite going 0 for 3 on the powerplay. But the Predators also killed off all four penalties, and Jusse Saros played a large role by making 37 saves. Subsequently, the Predators also leveled 27 hits and blocked 11 shots in front of Saros.

The Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday Night. Early on, the Canes struck first when they got a goal from Jack Drury. It was 1-1 when Jordan Staal scored a goal to give the Hurricanes the eventual game-winning goal. Overall, Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves. The Canes made 39 shots on goal and won 67 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they were 0 for 4 on the powerplay while also going 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Preds leveled nine hits and blocked 14 shots in front of their goalie.

The Predators swept the Hurricanes last season, winning 3-0 at home and 5-3 in Carolina. Also, the Hurricanes are 6-4 over 10 games against the Predators and 5-1 over the past six home games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Hurricanes Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-178)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How to Watch Predators vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread

The Predators are average when it comes to scoring, ranking 14th in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay. Regardless, they still have some players that can make things happen. Forsberg has tallied 15 goals and 18 assists, including two powerplay snipes and three game-winning goals. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly has tallied 12 goals and 11 assists, including an amazing seven powerplay snipes. O'Reilly has also been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 305 draws and losing 264. Also, Defenseman Roman Josi has tallied six goals and 17 assists, including three powerplay conversions. Nyquist has added four goals and 15 assists, including two powerplay snipes.

Saros will likely be the goalie in the net and comes in with a record of 13-10 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is 15th in goals against and 23rd on the penalty kill.

The Predators will cover the spread if they can tally some early goals. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and avoid lapses in coverage on the ice.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are starting to get better at scoring but there is still plenty of work to do, especially after scoring only two goals last night. Currently, they are 10th in goals. But they are also 22nd in shooting percentage and 14th on the powerplay. Despite this, they have plenty of playmakers. Sebastian Aho has delivered 10 goals and 16 assists, including two snipes on the powerplay. Additionally, he has been a faceoff wizard, winning 153 draws and losing 131. Martin Necas has contributed to the offense, tallying eight goals and 13 assists, including two conversions on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis has been solid, with 10 goals and 10 assists, including five markers on the powerplay. Teuvo Teravainen has had a good season, delivering 11 goals and eight assists, including four powerplay snipes.

The Hurricanes have dealt with injuries as other teams have. Therefore, they will once again be without Frederik Andersen, who hasn't played since November 2. The Canes will likely turn to Antti Raanta, who comes in with a record of 6-5 with a 3.40 goals-against average and save percentage of .860. Now, he will play behind a struggling defense that is 19th in goals against and 14th on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can cover the scoring early. Then, they need to avoid letting the Predators skate through their blue line.

Final Predators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Predators will have some extra rest compared to the Hurricanes. Additionally, they will have the better goalie. Will it be enough? The safer bet for this one is taking the teams to combine for many goals, as neither defense has been particularly effective.

Final Predators-HurricanesPrediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (+114)