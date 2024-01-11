The Predators visit the Stars for the second time in a week as we continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Stars prediction and pick.

The Nashville Predators visit the Dallas Stars for the second time in a week. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Predators enter the day sitting at 22-18-1 on the year, in fourth place in the Central Division. They have won just four of their last ten games, and last time outfaced the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks dominated the early part of the game, scoring three times in the last ten minutes of the first period, including once on the power play, taking a 3-0 lead. In the second, the Ducks would add another goal to make it 4-0, and then 3:16 into the third, they would make it 5-0. The Predators tried to come back, scoring three times in the third, including shorthanded, but it was too little too late as they fell 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Stars come into the game sitting at 24-11-5 on the year and have won six of their last ten overall. Last time out, they faced the Minnesota Wild. The Stars struck first in the game, coring 16:45 into the first to take a 1-0 lead on Jose Pavelski's 16th goal of the year. In the second, Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz would both score making it 3-0 going into the third. The Wild scored the first goal of the third, but the Stars would pile on, scoring four times in the third period, and would end up winning 7-2.

NHL Odds: Predators-Stars Odds

NHL Odds: Predators-Stars Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +146

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Predators vs. Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators sit 18th in the NHL in goals per game this year sitting with 3.10 goals per game on the season. It is Filip Forsberg who leads the way for them, He comes into the game with 21 goals and 24 assists on the year, good for 45 points. All three of those marks lead the team this year. Forsberg has also been solid on the power play with two goals and 13 assists this year on the man-advantage. Joining him with solid power play work overall is Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 10 of his 15 goals this year being on the power play. Further, he has 20 assists, with seven on the power play, good for 35 points.

The Predator's goal-scoring is not just a one-line attack though. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons, both of whom will spend time with the second or third rotations, both come in scoring well. Nyquist has ten goals this year with 23 assists, sitting third on the team in points. Meanwhile, Sissons comes in with 12 goals and nine assists, good for 21 total points. The Predators also get help from the blue line in the form of Roman Josi. Josi comes in with eight goals and 24 assists, good for 32 points on the year, while he has come up big on the power play. He has four goals and 11 assists on the power play this year.

The Predators are 17th in the NHL on the power play, with a 20.9 percent conversion rate on the year, sitting with 29 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 25th in the NHL with a 76.7 percent success rate.

Jusse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 16-15-1 on the year with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has struggled in his last two starts overall. In his first start of the month, he saved all 21 shots he faced for a shutout, but in the last two, he has given up ten goals on 58 shots. This gives him a .873 save percentage this month and a 3.82 goals-against average.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars sit second in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.68 goals per game on the season. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 15 goals on the season and 26 assists, giving him a total of 36 points, which is tied for second on the team. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has five goals and six assists on the power play while having two goals and an assist short-handed. Leading the team in points this year is Jason Robertson. Robertson has 15 goals and 26 assists on the year. That gives him a team-leading 41 points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with four goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski has been solid, sitting tied for second on the team in goals. He has 16 goals on the year, with 20 assists, sitting with 36 points. Also with 36 points this year is Matt Duchene. He comes in with 12 goals and 24 assists on the year for his 36 points. The Starts have nine players with over 20 points this year,r while having seven players with ten or more goals on the season. This means they have three full lines of scoring options this year, making them difficult to stop.

The Stars are 12th in the NHL on the power play with a 23.0 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been great on the penalty kill, sitting with an 85.2 percent success rate when man down this year.

Scott Wedgewood is expected to be in goal once again with Jake Oettinger still out. He is 12-4-3 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Wedgewood, while getting the win last time out, has also struggled this month. He has a 3.84 goals against and a .845 save percentage this month, going 1-2-1. He did face the Predators last time, and took the loss, allowing four goals.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Predators and Stars just faced last Saturday. It was a 4-3 win for the Predators in that one. It was also their second game against each other, with the Stars winning the first one in Nashville 3-2. With how the goalies that are expected to start in this one have been playing, and the recent defensive struggle of both teams, expect this one to be more high-scoring. Meanwhile, both teams have players coming into this game scoring well, such as Fillip Forsberg and Roope Hintz. It will be a tight game, but the best bet in this one is on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-110)