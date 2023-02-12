The English Premier League will feature another fixture between Leeds United (4-7-10) and Manchester United (13-4-5) at Elland Road, Leeds, England. Check out our Premier League odds series, featuring our Leeds United-Manchester United prediction and pick.

After rallying back from a two-goal disadvantage in their previous matchup to earn one point, Manchester United hopes to snatch the three points this time to inch closely to rivals Manchester City and Arsenal in the race for the Prem silverware. The Red Devils carry a five-game unbeaten streak heading into this match.

Leeds’s previous visit at Old Trafford saw them securing a quick goal in the first minute by Wilfried Gnonto, followed by a Rafael Varane own goal in the 48th minute. However, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho pushed the Red Devils to tie the game. Like their run in the previous campaign, Leeds is again facing relegation to the Championship, as bottom-three teams Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton are just a few points away from the Whites.

Here are the Leeds-Manchester United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leeds-Manchester United Odds

Leeds: +290

Manchester United: -115

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -156

Under 2.5 Goals: +128

How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester United

TV: SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Leeds Can Beat Manchester United

Leeds currently sits in 17th place of the English premier table and are again in contention for relegation to the Championship League, England’s second-highest football flight. Prior to their match-up at Old Trafford, the Peacocks had a three-game unbeaten stint in all tournaments, which was ended by Nottingham Forest at City Ground.

Michael Skubala’s Leeds has a miserable run in the Prem, notching zero wins in seven games since their exciting 4-3 win over Bournemouth way back in November. Leeds is still in contention for the FA Cup, picking up recent wins over Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley. Their run at the Carabao Cup came to a premature end when they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers. Skubala hopes that he can take the Whites to a middle-table standing after taking the reins as Leeds new boss from Jesse Marsch.

For Leeds, the returns of Robin Koch, Crysencio Summerville, and Brenden Aaronson gave hope to a renewed offensive set-up. While Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra join Archie Gray, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Sonny Perkins, and Adam Forshaw in the infirmary, new signings Georginio Rutter, Maximilian Wober, and Weston McKinnie might also see some time when they look to impress the fans at Elland Road. Ilan Meslier retains his post as the starting goalkeeper, while Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford join Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto in the attack. Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo will be slotted as starting wing-backs while Koch and Wober are primed as center-backs.

Why Manchester United Can Beat Leeds

In 22 games in England’s top flight, Man U has racked up 43 points from 13 wins, four draws, and five losses. While they tallied a draw with Leeds previously, the Red Devils still continue to have a red-hot form in February. In all their matches in January, their sole loss what at the hands of the league leaders Arsenal. Man U is now riding a five-game unbeaten streak, including runs in the Carabao Cup where they are headed into the Finals versus Newcastle United.

Without first-choice midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen due to suspension and injury, respectively, Man United’s start on Wednesday was disastrous. Luckily, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho laced their boots to push the match into a draw. Man United missed the opportunity to tie with Manchester City on Wednesday night, and while they remain in a podium position, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs trail closely with 41 and 39 points.

Leeds will likely be a tough opponent at home soil, which Manchester United has to overcome given their roster reduction. Aside from squad leaders Casemiro and Eriksen, Man U will not see Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial, as they are still in the treatment table. Antony and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are doubtful heading into this match.

Marcel Sabitzer and Facundo Pellistri are set to take starting midfield roles, alongside Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils are set to ride the red-hot form of Marcus Rashford and the return of Jadon Sancho. Recent signee Wout Weghorst might come off the bench as he still struggles to pick his first goal in the English Premier League. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Diogo Dalot will take the duties as starting defenders. David De Gea will be the starting goalie for United.

Final Leeds-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Spectators will be treated to the second schedule of the Roses Rivalry this February. The Whites have pulled off a close game versus the Red Devils in the first match-up in Elland Road, but Manchester United is expected to make up for their mistakes as they set themselves to another win.

Final Leeds-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-115), Over 2.5 goals (-156)