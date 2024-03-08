According to a royal expert, Princess Kate and Prince Harry used to be close but in recent years their relationship has changed. Kate is married to Harry's older brother Prince William and their relationship has also had some turmoil and apparently it has trickled down to his relationship with Kate.
“I think the fact that there isn't any family reunion really gives us quite an indication as to the state of the relationship both between Prince Harry and his father and with his brother,” an insider said of Harry and William's relationship with each other back in September. “I'm told… there haven't been any conversations [with William] for a long time. There is some communication with Charles, but very little.”
She continued: “There has been so much criticism leveled at the royal family, really personal criticism leveled at Camilla, the Queen in his autobiography. I think really that was very below the belt as far as the king was concerned. I think that has really damaged Harry's relationship with Charles.”
As for his relationship with Kate, there seems to be irreversible damage at this time.
“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly in a new report. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”
Princess Kate Health Issues
Princess Kate had abdominal surgery in December, and it has gone well, The Palace stated.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement last month per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they concluded.