The College Basketball season heats up with a Big East-Big 12 Battle between the Providence Friars and Oklahoma Sooners. Our NCAAB odds series continues with a Friars-Sooners prediction and pick.

After dropping a heartbreaking loss a couple of weeks ago, the Providence Friars have bounced back. In their most recent game against the Rhode Island Rams, they almost found themselves on the wrong side of an upset. However, due to a dominating second-half effort where they outscored the Rams 49-37, the Friars were able to pick up win number seven on the season. Led by Bryce Hopkins, who dropped 24 points and seven rebounds, Providence is regaining its momentum headed into this showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners.

For the first time since February of 2021, the Oklahoma Sooners have entered the top 20 in the AP Poll. Although they only played one game last week, they controlled it from start to finish. In the 107-86 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Eagles, the Sooners scored 100+ points for the first time since December 3, 2020. Otega Oweh led the way with 20 points, and Oklahoma saw five guys finish with a double-digit point total. This is the best basketball team Norman, Oklahoma, has seen in some time and will be put to another test, this time against the Providence Friars.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Oklahoma Odds

Providence: +5.5 (-115)

Oklahoma: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Providence vs. Oklahoma

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread

Arguably, the best player in the Big East and the best player on the floor in Tuesday night's game will be Providence's Bryce Hopkins. He has shown he has what it takes to lead a team, as he is top ten in the Big East per game averages of points, field goals made, free throws, and rebounds. The 6'7″ former Kentucky transfer averages 17.6 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field. He is as good as it gets from the mid-range and in the post. In addition, he can crash the boards and push the ball out in transition with ease. With Oklahoma not possessing true star power, look for Hopkins to separate from the pack and make his impact on the game felt in a big way.

While Providence is fortunate enough to have one of the better backcourts in their conference, Oklahoma does not have that same luxury. Early on in the season, the Sooners have experienced some serious turnover issues. The Sooners average the sixth most turnovers per game in the Big 12 with 12.1. Matched up against a Providence team averaging 6.5 steals per game, plays favorably into the hands of the Friars. With the way this Friars team forces turnovers, the lapse in ball security for the Sooners will be a key point of attack for them.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

With the sheer amount of length this Oklahoma squad possesses, they have controlled the glass in a dominating fashion. Led by 6'10” senior Sam Godwin, bringing in 6.7 rebounds per game, the Sooners are averaging 40.3 rebounds. Most importantly, Oklahoma holds a +8.4 rebound differential per game over their opponents. With seven players on the roster listed at 6'6″ or taller, the Sooners will continue to control the glass against a Friars team that has struggled in this department, especially with offensive rebounding.

The biggest strength of this Sooners team is unquestionably their free-throw shooting. The efficiency with which they can convert at the line is unmatched. Oklahoma has the 21st-best team free throw percentage in the nation. With a 78.1% free throw percentage, the Sooners make the most out of their visits to the line. On 15.3 made free throws per game, they have thrived in late-game situations because of their ability to not miss out on these free points.

Final Providence-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

One of the first matchups of the Big East-Big 12 Battle will be a good one. With a combined record of 14-1 between these teams and a top-25 ranking at stake, these teams will leave it all out on the floor. The Oklahoma Sooners are 5-0 on their home floor this season and, with wins over Iowa and USC, are more battle-tested than Providence. However, I am going with Providence in this one. The inconsistency Oklahoma has shown at the point guard position, resulting in a bad turnover differential, is the most significant factor in this leaning toward Providence's favor. Additionally, with the best player on the floor in Hopkins and a star in the making with Garwey Dual coming off the bench as a sixth man, the Friars will be too much for Oklahoma to handle. Give me Providence against the spread in this one.

Final Providence-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Providence Friars +5.5 (-115)