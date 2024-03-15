Sony has officially announced a dynamic selection of 13 new games to be added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium services on March 19, 2024. This update is part of Sony's continuous effort to enrich its subscription service with a diverse range of titles that cater to the varied tastes of its user base.
PS Plus Extra Expands with Major Titles
PS Plus Extra subscribers are in for a treat with a robust lineup of games that include notable titles such as NBA 2K24, Resident Evil 3, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Each game brings its unique flavor to the service, promising hours of engaging gameplay.
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
NBA 2K24 | Official MAMBA MOMENTS™ first look trailer
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition elevates the long-standing basketball simulation series with its most realistic gameplay experience yet. Celebrating the legacy of Kobe Bryant, this edition not only features the late basketball icon on its cover but also integrates tribute elements throughout the game. Players can expect enhanced graphics, advanced player mechanics, and a deeper immersion into the professional basketball experience.
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3 – Nemesis Trailer
Resident Evil 3 takes players back to the nightmarish outbreak in Raccoon City, now reimagined with cutting-edge graphics and modern gameplay enhancements. This remake of the survival horror classic pits players against the terrifying Nemesis in a desperate fight for survival, combining high-tension exploration with intense combat.
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Marvel’s Midnight Suns | “Darkness Falls” Trailer
Marvel's Midnight Suns offers a fresh take on the tactical RPG genre, set within the expansive Marvel Universe. Players will create their own superhero and join forces with iconic Marvel characters to combat a demonic invasion. The game stands out for its strategic depth, character customization, and engaging narrative that dives deep into Marvel lore.
Additional Titles for PS Plus Extra Subscribers:
- Blood Bowl 3: A brutal, fantasy sports game combining American football with the Warhammer universe.
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: An action RPG that relives the story of Goku and other Z Fighters.
- LEGO DC Supervillains: An adventure that lets players wreak havoc as custom-made villains in the DC universe.
- Mystic Pillars: Remastered: A puzzle game set in a beautifully drawn mythical version of ancient India.
- Super Neptunia RPG: A 2D side-scrolling adventure in the whimsical world of Gamindustri.
PS Plus Premium Titles
PS Plus Premium members gain access to everything in the PS Plus Extra tier, along with exclusive additions to the PS Plus classics catalog, enhancing the nostalgia factor for long-time gamers and newcomers alike.
Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
Jak And Daxter The Lost Frontier Trailer
Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier marks the return of one of PlayStation's most beloved duos. This adventure sees Jak and Daxter exploring new frontiers, combining traditional platforming elements with aerial combat and exploration in a story that extends the series' lore.
Gods Eater Burst
Gods Eater Burst: Launch Trailer
Gods Eater Burst delivers a post-apocalyptic action RPG experience where players, known as God Eaters, hunt down monstrous beings called Aragami with their God Arc weapons. This game is celebrated for its deep storyline, character customization, and cooperative gameplay mechanics.
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Announce Trailer
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy brings the first three games of the acclaimed series to PS Plus Premium subscribers. This compilation allows players to step into the shoes of Phoenix Wright, a defense attorney who faces off in court against formidable prosecutors, piecing together evidence and testimony to uncover the truth and defend his clients.
Additional PS Plus Premium Classics:
- Cool Boarders: Experience the thrill of snowboarding with this beloved classic, featuring a range of courses and tricks.
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R: Engage in stylish battles with characters from the entire JoJo's saga in this fighting game.
As March 2024 approaches, PS Plus subscribers have a lot to look forward to with this eclectic mix of games. Sony's commitment to delivering a diverse and engaging selection solidifies PS Plus as a premier service for gamers looking to expand their digital library with both contemporary and classic titles.
