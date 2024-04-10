As PlayStation Plus Extra gears up to welcome an impressive selection of 12 games this April, Sony's latest announcement has stirred anticipation among its subscribers. The initial reveal of titles like Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau had already captured the interest of gamers, and now, with the complete lineup disclosed, the gaming community is poised for a diverse range of experiences come April 16, 2024.
PS Plus Extra April Highlights: Diving, Heroics, & High-Speed Pursuits
Dave The Diver
Dave the Diver merges the thrill of underwater exploration with the quirky challenge of running a sushi restaurant. Available on both PS4 and PS5, this unique game offers a fresh take on the simulation genre, where players navigate the mysteries of the ocean to find ingredients, then switch gears to manage their culinary business on land. It’s an inventive mix that promises to engage players with its dual focus on discovery and strategy.
LEGO Marvel's Avengers
LEGO Marvel's Avengers for PS4 brings the expansive Marvel Universe to life in a vibrant LEGO setting. Players can engage in key battles and moments from the Avengers films, controlling their favorite heroes in a quest to save the world. The game’s signature LEGO humor adds a delightful twist to the epic narratives, making it a hit among both younger audiences and adult fans of the franchise. With its engaging storylines, cooperative gameplay, and the creative freedom to build and explore, LEGO Marvel's Avengers stands out as a family-friendly adventure.
The Crew 2
The Crew 2, exclusively on PS4, offers an open-world racing experience that is both ambitious and exhilarating. It challenges players to master not just the roads but also the skies and waterways of a miniature United States. The game's seamless transition between different modes of transport – from street racing cars to powerboats to stunt planes – pushes the boundaries of traditional racing games, offering a dynamic and immersive exploration of America’s varied landscapes.
Joining these standout titles is an array of games catering to different tastes and preferences. From the construction and logistical challenges of Construction Simulator to the interstellar adventure of Deliver Us Mars, and the imaginative world-building of LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame, the selection is vast. Additions like Miasma Chronicles, Nour: Play With Your Food, Oddballers, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Stray Blade, and The Crew 2 enrich the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog with their unique gameplay and narratives, promising hours of entertainment across both PS4 and PS5 platforms.
PlayStation Plus Extra April 2024 Full List Of Games
- Construction Simulator (PS4/PS5)
- Dave the Diver (PS4/PS5)
- Deliver Us Mars (PS4/PS5)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers (PS4)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4)
- Miasma Chronicles (PS5)
- Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4/PS5)
- Oddballers (PS4)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4/PS5)
- Stray Blade (PS5)
- The Crew 2 (PS4)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5) – April 23
Premiere Content On PS Plus Extra
Notably, the PlayStation Plus Extra tier's evolution reflects Sony's increasing focus on leveraging the PS5's capabilities to offer enhanced gaming experiences. The exclusivity of titles such as Miasma Chronicles, Stray Blade, and Tales of Kenzera: Zau to the PS5 platform underscores this direction, showcasing high-definition graphics, faster loading times, and more immersive gameplay that are characteristic of next-generation gaming.
Moreover, the introduction of Animal Well as a day-one release for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in May further highlights Sony's commitment to delivering premier content and supporting new titles through its subscription service. This move not only enhances the value of PlayStation Plus but also positions Sony at the forefront of the gaming industry’s future, embracing the shift towards more sophisticated and engaging gaming experiences.
