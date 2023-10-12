Cloud gaming has been the latest in gaming innovations. It allows players to play games without the need to download them, or to have the needed hardware to run the game. Now, PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners will be able to enjoy it, as Sony just announced that a cloud streaming service for PS5 games will launch for PS Plus Premium members later this month.

PS5 Cloud Streaming For PS Plus Premium

Hideaki Nishino, the Senior Vice President for Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment talked about the service in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog. He mentioned that they will launch the service for their PS Plus Premium members there. The catalog for the service includes “supported PS5 digital titles within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported titles in the PS5 game library that PlayStation Plus Premium members own.” This list of games includes:

Top PS5 hits from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Horizon Forbidden West Ghost of Tsushima Mortal Kombat 11 Saints Row IV More

Game Trials for PS5 games Hogwarts Legacy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Calisto Protocol More

Additional PS5 digital titles PlayStation Plus Premium members own Resident Evil 4 Dead Island 2 Genshin Impact Fall Guys Fortnite



They did mention, however, that the availability of games on the service will depend on the user’s region and plan. As such, some games may not be available for some users. This service is exclusively available for PS5 consoles at launch. Additionally, PS Plus Premium members will be able to enjoy the following features with the new service:

Downloadable content and in-game purchases

High quality resolution options 4K 1440p 1080p 720p 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.

Enhanced audio with support for all PS5 audio capabilities

Capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video

The release for this service will be a phased approach, meaning there will be different launch dates based on the region:

Japan – October 17 (Targeted date)

Europe – October 23 (Targeted date)

North America – October 30 (Targeted date)

That's all the information we have about the upcoming PS5 games cloud streaming service for PS Plus Premium members.