PUBG Mobile and Pagani S.p.A. Unveil Thrilling Collaboration

PUBG MOBILE and Pagani join forces, bringing high-performance luxury cars to gaming from November 10 to January 7.

In an unprecedented partnership, PUBG Mobile, the global gaming sensation, is joining forces with the esteemed Italian hypercar manufacturer, Pagani S.p.A., to deliver a gaming experience like no other. From November 10 to January 7, players of PUBG Mobile will have the extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in a world where high-octane action meets high-performance luxury.

Founded in 1998, Pagani has become synonymous with the creation of exquisite, limited-production hypercars that effortlessly blend artistic brilliance with engineering excellence. Now, gamers can step into the driver's seat of Pagani's iconic vehicles, including the awe-inspiring Pagani Imola and the adrenaline-pumping Pagani Zonda R.

These legendary models come with a host of customization options, allowing players to choose from the official livery, solid color, color blocking, and exclusive collaboration colors. The Pagani Imola dazzles with the mesmerizing Nebula Dream scheme, while the Pagani Zonda R stands out in the visually striking Melodic Midnight, inspired by a musical equalizer. The Imola also introduces a captivating frosty ice effect in a special colorway known as Arctic Aegic.

But the partnership doesn't stop at the vehicles themselves. PUBG Mobile players can enhance their in-game experience with a range of exclusive Pagani-themed items, including the Pagani Parachute, Driver Cover, Driver Top, Driver Bottoms, and Driver Shoes.

Moreover, these Pagani vehicles are seamlessly integrated into the PUBG Mobile Collection system, creating an exciting progression for players. Accumulating cars from this collaboration will unlock progressive in-game rewards, with a unique title awaiting those who collect all seven vehicles.

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games, expressed his excitement, stating, “As the leader in mobile battle royale gaming, PUBG Mobile is all about embracing the spirit of competition and pushing boundaries. Our partnership with Pagani, synonymous with high-performance and luxury in the automotive industry, injects a new, electrifying dimension into the battlegrounds that PUBG Mobile hopes our players will enjoy.”

Michael Staskin, CEO of PAGANI AUTOMOBILI AMERICA, INC., shared in the enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with PUBG Mobile, a game that, like Pagani, is driven by a passion for performance and innovation. Our partnership is a celebration of precision and excellence, where the art of design meets the thrill of virtual competition. Together, we aspire to awaken the passion for speed and sophistication in both gaming enthusiasts and aficionados of high-performance cars.”

The PUBG Mobile x Pagani collaboration promises to captivate players from November 10 to January 7. Gaming enthusiasts can download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to explore this exciting new content. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or an aficionado of high-performance cars, this unique collaboration offers a thrilling fusion of two worlds that should not be missed.