PUBG MOBILE's latest Version 3.0 Update, released on Monday, January 8, has brought a wave of excitement to its global player base. This update introduces the innovative Shadow Force mode, reshaping the gameplay experience across several maps, and unveils a range of new features aimed at enhancing player engagement.

PUBG MOBILE Shadow Force Mode Release Date: January 8, 2024

The Shadow Force mode transforms familiar urban landscapes in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok, infusing them with a new tactical layer. A standout feature of this mode is the Shadow Blade, a melee weapon that offers players enhanced combat capabilities. Equipped with unique skills such as the Draw Slash for swift attacks and the Assault Blade skill for defensive moves, the Shadow Blade adds a new strategic dimension to close-quarters combat. The Skytether Hook, another exciting addition, allows players to execute daring aerial maneuvers, offering new tactical possibilities. The Proxy Scout, a strategic item, enables players to scout areas and disrupt enemy plans without exposing themselves to danger.

The game’s urban environments, including Yasnaya Polyana, Prison, and Georgopol, have undergone extensive renovations. These modifications provide new tactical challenges and opportunities, with the addition of Supply Warehouses and Camo Doors in selected buildings, further diversifying the gameplay experience in these areas.

In the creative realm, the World of Wonder mode has been significantly enhanced in the 3.0 Update. Players now have access to a broader array of customization options, templates, and interactive objects, fostering a more robust creative platform. The update introduces innovative gameplay devices like the Virtual Projection Device, which allows for the creation of holograms, and the Humanoid Enemy Spawn Device, adding a PvE element to player-created scenarios.

The Arctic Base, a new addition to the Metro Royale map series, introduces a unique, cold-weather military environment. Launched on January 11, this map challenges players with new enemy types, including Tanks and Commanders, and features such as a stealthy air rifle, destructible environments, and zip line mechanics, enhancing the strategic depth of the game.

The Royale Pass Ace, active from January 14 to March 16, offers players a series of missions with rewarding outcomes. These missions allow players to climb the ranks and unlock exclusive items like custom color outfits, an upgradeable melee weapon, and a scooter finish. The game also celebrates seasonal events: a Lunar New Year celebration, starting February 9th, introduces special air drops and gifts, while Valentine’s Day brings back the 2-Seat Bike and themed locations for players to enjoy.

Moreover, PUBG MOBILE teases an upcoming collaboration that promises to introduce new characters and intellectual properties, fueling anticipation and excitement among its player base.

PUBG MOBILE Version 3.0 Update Full List Of Features

New Mechanic: Respawn Battle

A new respawn mechanic! Get an additional respawn chance within the first 8 minutes of the match! (Only available in Erangel)

Respawn Battle takes place on a separate island that is isolated from the outside by a Seclusion Zone. Defeated players who enter the battleground cannot voluntarily leave the Seclusion Zone. Otherwise, they will be eliminated immediately. Respawn Points will be activated periodically at random locations. Brave warriors who make it to a Respawn Point and interact with it within the time limit get to respawn and return to the match! A special Emergency Respawn item also appears randomly in Respawn Battle. Players that find this item can use it to immediately respawn and return to the battleground!

The Respawn Battle mechanic gives players an additional respawn chance, but they can only enter the battleground once! When a player with a Respawn Card is first defeated, the respawn item will first be used to return the player to the battleground. If the player is defeated again during the match, they will enter a separate battleground for the Respawn Battle. Those who complete the mission can return to the battleground. When a player without a Respawn Card is first defeated, they will be transported to the Respawn Battle battleground. Those who complete the respawn mission can return to the battleground! If the player is defeated again during the match, they can still respawn via Respawn Card if they have one, or by getting recalled by a teammate. During the Respawn Battle, players can be directly recalled by a teammate at any time. But if they are defeated again after returning to the battleground, they will not be able to enter the Respawn Battle a second time.

Players in the Respawn Battle that don't get recalled by teammates and get defeated will be immediately eliminated.

New Item: Shadow Blade

A brand new powerful melee weapon that is mainly found in the new themed buildings.

Slashes are imbued with a sword aura which can hit nearby enemies.

Use the Draw Slash skill to dash and approach, or distance yourself from enemies.

The passive Assault Blade skill triggers against shots fired from the front, and blocks them for a short time.

Portable Grappling Hook: Skytether Hook

Equip it to launch and propel yourself in a straight line to the target location.

Tap the skill button again to deploy a parachute to briefly glide in the air for enhanced maneuverability.

New Item: Proxy Scout

A new tactical item that creates a remote control Proxy Scout when thrown. It has the same appearance as the user and can be used for reconnaissance and distraction. It can perform basic character actions and can also use a Skytether Hook to quickly move around. It cannot shoot or inflict damage in any other way, but when the Proxy Scout is eliminated or manually detonated, it can blow nearby enemies away.

After using the Proxy Scout, the user can control it at their original location, but cannot perform any other actions. Make sure the area is safe!

Urban Area Reformation

Shadow Invasion: Some buildings in Yasnaya Polyana, Prison, and Georgopol have been remade with an all new look and features. For the majority of urban areas, some changes will be made to the appearance of a few buildings. New Building Features: New ways to ascend and descend, advantageous shooting positions, new routes, new vertical and horizontal movement, and looting experience. These buildings contain Supply Warehouses and Camo Doors. Discover and unlock them to get loads of supplies.



PUBG MOBILE Metro Royale Updates

New Map: Arctic Base

The long-awaited new Metro Royale map has arrived. This 2km × 2km snow-covered battleground has an ever-changing environment that allows for a variety of strategies. Ambush your opponents using the mountains and trenches, swiftly flank them using vertical ziplines, or charge straight toward the military stronghold. Unleash your imagination in Arctic Base and may you return with great success!

New Mechanics: Partial map destruction, snowy weather, timed black password-locked door, vertical ziplines, Battleground Merchant resource trading mechanic, and more.

All-New Mechanics

New Item – Tactical Alarm Device: It can be deployed on the ground during a match to detect the positions of nearby enemies.

Added 3 new PvE enemies: Arctic Commander emits an icy mist that slows down players. Robo Ravager is accompanied by a pack of robotic dogs who share a hostility toward players. When any enemy in the group detects a player, an alarm will be triggered, and the entire group will track and attack the player. Plated Tank has a chance of spawning in each match and carries valuable loot. Plated Tank has armor, which provides significant damage reduction against low-level shots. However, its armor can be shattered by using explosive shells. It can attack with a cannon and machine gun.

New TR-2A Air Gun: A firearm that launches steel balls using compressed air. It can be manually pressurized, and the higher the chamber pressure, the greater the damage inflicted. Additionally, it produces minimal noise when firing.

New Sellable Items: Top Secret Information, Military Circuit Board, Military Battery, Cobra ID Tag, and Steel Front ID Tag.

Items Removed from Black Market: M203 Grenade Launcher (Improved), M203 Grenade Launcher (Refined)

New Backpack Expansion Mechanic: Metro Cash can be used to expand the backpack capacity. Upgrading the Royale Pass also provides backpack expansion. Those who have permanent companions will receive an additional permanent backpack expansion.

Collectibles Cabinet Updates: Added Chapter 18 collectibles and special 2024 collectibles.

Talent Updates: Added new Stability, Dexterity, Protection, and Machine Gun Mastery talents. Adjusted the talent rules. Unlocking Tier IV talents no longer requires fully allocating points to prerequisite talents.

Fabled Equipment Updates: New Special Traits: Extremity Armor, Tactical Sonar, Hollow Bullet, First Aid Set. Adjusted the special trait from “Superior Durable Material” to Reduces the durability depletion speed by 40%.

New Honor Rewards: Chapter 18 Elite Avatar, Chapter 18 Hero Avatar Frame, and Chapter 18 Legendary Name Tag. These rewards can be claimed after reaching the corresponding Honor level.

Command Post Updates: Increased the maximum NPC Favorability Level to 20. Added corresponding rewards to be unlocked. Increased the daily limit for increasing NPC Favorability to 500.

