The main reason why Antonio Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders was because of his tense relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

So, is Raiders head coach Jon Gruden worried about the bond between Brown and Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of his new Raiders teammates? Not at all.

“I’m not going to get into the relationship business,” Gruden said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I think Brown is a great guy. I love having him here. Derek is a great guy. You can’t rush a relationship. You just don’t have a great relationship in three weeks or two months. It’s something that you’ve got to earn and you’ve got to really work and, and that’s why it’s important that we spend time together. I’m a little worn out with all the relationships and all the things that really don’t matter right now.”

While Brown and Carr seemed to get off on the right foot when Brown was first traded to the Raiders, the 30-year-old receiver has not exactly made a great impression this week, as he chose not to show up for the first day of organized team activities.

However, to be fair to Brown, they are voluntary, and the Pro Bowler was also an active participant in the Raiders’ previous offseason workouts.

Brown is coming off of a 2018 campaign in which he hauled in 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns en route to his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance.