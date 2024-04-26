The first round of the NFL Draft is finally over. Some teams made some splash picks while others may have stumbled a bit. Either way, we take a look at the three biggest winners and losers of the first round.
Now, it's important to note that it takes time to really tell if a draft pick was good or not. These players are all unproven and the questionable picks could turn out to be absolute studs for their franchise. As of now, everyone is excited about their team's draft selections. With that said, here are our biggest winners of the first round of the NFL Draft.
Biggest winners of NFL Draft (round 1)
Chicago Bears
The Bears absolutely won the first round of the NFL Draft. They selected Caleb Williams No. 1 overall who is projected to be an absolute star. Many believe he's a generational talent and has what it takes to help Chicago finally win its first Super Bowl since 1986. On top of that, the front office nabbed Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick overall. He's a stud of a wide receiver and joins a talented room also consisting of DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Da Bears are back!
Kansas City Chiefs
How in the world does the league keep letting the Chiefs get away with it? Kansas City even conducted a trade up to select Xavier Worthy, who broke the all-time 40 record at the NFL Combine. He brings some serious speed to the table and has the potential of becoming Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. Just a brilliant selection for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans had a glaring need at left tackle and they got just that after selecting JC Latham seventh overall. Many believed the franchise was interested in Joe Alt, who ended up going two picks before. However, reports indicate that Bill Callahan, the best offensive lineman coach in the league, believes Latham is the best offensive tackle in the NFL Draft. Tennessee was smart to listen to their all-time great offensive line coach and give Will Levis the protection he needs to succeed.
Biggest losers of NFL Draft (round 1)
Los Angeles Chargers
Right tackle was a dire need for this Chargers team. However, they spent the No. 5 overall pick on a left tackle. It's not easy for offensive lineman to adjust from one side to the other. Especially when that prospect has only ever played on one side of the ball. You'd think if Jim Harbaugh wanted a right tackle he could have traded back and acquired more picks and grabbed someone who has experience playing on that side of the ball. Joe Alt should still have a solid career, but his ceiling substantially dropped after being selected by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers is an amazing talent and is going to be a STUD! So, the Raiders are losers mainly due to the fact they missed out on the quarterback run. There were six quarterbacks taken in the first round and it is commonly believed Las Vegas wanted one of them. They're the team that missed out and now the quarterback situation remains highly questionable. Luckily there are six more rounds over the weekend, so maybe the Raiders can still find a prospect in the NFL Draft.
Atlanta Falcons
The good news is the Falcons don't have any glaring holes on the roster. The Bad news is they had an opportunity to potentially select a difference-maker with the eighth pick overall. Instead, the front office decided to take Michael Penix Jr. which surprised the NFL word. Especially considering Atlanta just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract. So, rather than drafting a potential starter, the Falcons selected a backup quarterback. Luckily, Penix has a high career ceiling and looks like a great long term option.