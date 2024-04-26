The Minnesota Timberwolves have looked like one of the most dominant teams in the NBA Playoffs through their first two games against the Phoenix Suns. In addition to holding the Suns under 100 points in back-to-back games, the Timberwolves' offense is clicking right now. Although Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert get all of the attention, Kyle Anderson has helped hold things down on both ends of the floor. However, Anderson left Game 1 with a hip injury, and he subsequently missed Game 2 due to this same hip pointer injury. This has led many to ask the question: Is Kyle Anderson playing in Game 3 on Friday night against the Suns?
Kyle Anderson injury status for Game 3 vs. Suns
While he may not be a great scoring option for the Timberwolves, Anderson is the glue that keeps his team together. Very few guys in the league have the capability to play at a high level on both ends of the floor and impact the game in various ways. Anderson is one of those players, and he does so at his own pace.
After missing Game 2 on Tuesday, Anderson is now listed as questionable to play in Game 3 on Friday, a matchup that is of great importance to the Suns.
Should the Suns go down 0-3, they will be staring down a scenario in which they would need to make NBA history just to keep their title hopes alive. No team has ever come back from being down 0-3 in a series, as teams facing this scenario are 0-151 all time. The Timberwolves have a great opportunity to really stake their claim as being one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a victory in the desert on Friday.
Anderson played in 79 games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor. With Anderson on the floor, Minnesota is a more well-rounded team because of all the things he can do. Should Anderson be unable to go, the T-Wolves will once again turn to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and Monte Morris as their three stabilizing presences off the bench. Alexander-Walker played a total of 31 minutes in Game 2 with Anderson, scoring 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Kyle Anderson is playing in Friday night's Game 3 against the Suns, the Timberwolves have yet to make a decision on the forward's overall status.