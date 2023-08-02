The tight end room for the Las Vegas Raiders has been through the wringer as of late, and a roster move to sign former Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister is the latest addition, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Howard, a former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was in training camp with the Raiders but appeared to be third in the pecking order behind rookie Michael Mayer and veteran Austin Hooper.

Howard played last season with the Houston Texans and was signed this offseason to help replace star tight end Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants for a third-round pick that was used to select wide receiver Tre Tucker in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Howard, who has a reputation as a good blocker in the run game, was released by the Raiders on Tuesday.

Replacing OJ Howard will be Jacob Hollister, who appeared in three games last season for the Raiders. Hollister's best seasons came in 2019 and 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks, where he recorded 66 catches, 558 yards, and 6 touchdowns in two seasons.

Hollister, 29, should provide depth behind Mayer and Hooper and perhaps come on the field as a blocker in obvious running situations.

Mayer was the 35th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and is already impressing Raiders Hall-of-Famers with his abilities. Mayer was one of the most productive collegiate tight ends of recent memory coming out of Notre Dame and should help ease some of the loss created by Waller's absence.

Replacing Waller won't be easy, but it's not unfamiliar territory for the Raiders. Waller had a difficult time staying healthy over the last two seasons, playing in just 20 of a possible 34 regular season games. However, with his backup Foster Moreau now with the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders roster will feature an almost entirely new cast of tight ends as they open up the 2023 season. That fact alone may have helped lead the Raiders back to reuniting with Hollister.