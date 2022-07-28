Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s growing chemistry with Allen Robinson receives glowing review from Sean McVay

The talk of the town over the opening days of the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp schedule has centered on the growing chemistry between Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson. The two picked up where they left off from the Rams’ OTAs and mandatory minicamp, as they have featured in crucial drills on offense.

Robinson has already hauled in highlight-reel catches from Stafford, but there have also been some plays that simply did not unfold as expected. From Rams head coach Sean McVay’s standpoint, this is all part of the process, as training camp is a valuable opportunity for the two to go over the learning lessons that come with working together for the first time.

“Oh, I think it is a great time to be able to do that because what a better time to have no real consequences if you’re saying, ‘Okay, maybe that wasn’t,'” McVay said on Wednesday. “Or if you find something out that you really like, and where does he like certain throws based on some of those isolation routes that we might activate with him. I think that’s the best part. I don’t get too upset about mistakes because these are the times to really test some of our rules.”

Since putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Rams in March, Robinson has not only strived to get early reps with Stafford but also familiarize himself with Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s playbook. Coen was called to replace Kevin O’Connell as the team’s offensive coordinator, as the latter left the organization earlier this year to fill the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching vacancy.

After seeing Robinson in action during the Rams’ offseason programs and through the early days of the team’s training camp schedule, McVay sees that Robinson has a “good grasp” of the offense.

“I think he’s got a great grasp,” McVay said. “You can see the questions that he’s asking – I heard you guys talk to Cooper about this the other day.

“It’s not just, ‘What’s my assignment?’ It’s, ‘What are the nuances and the mechanics within the frameworks of this assignment? How do we want it run versus three-deep, four-underneath as opposed to split-safety, match coverage, man coverage with low hole help?’ He’s asking all those kind of things, which is what you want to see.”

For now, much attention for the Rams sure is already set on their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 13.