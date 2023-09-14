The Texas Rangers are going for the four game series sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

In the three games played, the Rangers have outscored the Blue Jays 26-7. These three wins have give the Rangers their life back. They are now just one game back in the AL West division. However, they do hold the second Wild Card spot by 1.5 games over the Blue Jays. Texas is now on a five game win streak, and are playing good baseball at the right time. Unfortunately, the Rangers have lost Max Scherzer for the season, so they will need to find someone to step up for the pitching staff. Nonetheless, the Rangers carry a lot of momentum heading into this game.

The Blue Jays were in the Wild Card race before this series started. Now that they have lost the first three games, they are on the outside looking in. Toronto trails the Seattle Mariners by just one game for the third Wild Card spot. The team that sneaks into that spot will have to travel to Minnesota to take on the Twins, which is a pretty favorable matchup. The Blue Jays finish the season with all divisional opponents, so their schedule is not easy to finish out. Toronto will need to find a way to pull out a few wins.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Rangers. Kevin Gausman toes the rubber for the Blue Jays.

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-164)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, TSN (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Eovaldi has been the best pitcher for the Rangers all season, and it will be up to him to carry the team the rest of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 115 strikeouts, and opponents are batting just .217 off him this season. Eovaldi is also better when pitching on the road this season. He is 6-1 on the road with a 2.76 ERA, and he has allowed less home runs, and opponents bat .221 off him. The Blue Jays have been shut down this series, and now they have to face the best pitcher on the Rangers. If Eovaldi can get back to pitching his game, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Gausman has been very good this season. He has a 3.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 217 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched. Gausman strikes out batters as good as anybody in the MLB, so the Rangers have a tough matchup. At home this season, Gausman has been better. He has a 3.07 ERA, 12.38 K/9, and opponents are batting just .230 off him. Gausman has been able to shut down hitter, and strike them out at a high rate all season. He has a tough matchup against the Rangers, but Gausman should be able to shut them down in this game. If he does, the Blue Jays will avoid being swept.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I love this pitching matchup. Both pitchers can easily go six or seven shutout innings, and that is why I am taking the under in this game. When it comes to picking a winner, I think the Blue Jays avoid being swept. I will take the Blue Jays to cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+136), Under 7.5 (-108)