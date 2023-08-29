The Texas Rangers are in Queens, New York to square off with the New York Mets Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers picked up a much needed win in game one of this series Monday night. Corey Seager led the team with three hits on the night. Nathaniel Lowe had two hits, and two RBI, as well. His two-RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Rangers the lead, and win. Jon Gray was the starting pitcher in the game, but he walked away with the no-decision after recording a quality start. He went six innings, allowed three runs on four hits, and struck out nine. As a team, the Rangers struck out 13 batters.

The Mets had the lead pretty much all game until the ninth inning. However, they had just four hits. Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run home run to put the Mets on the board early. DJ Stewart homered in the fifth inning to give the Mets their only other run of the game. Tylor Megill was solid in the loss. He went six innings, allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out eight. Trevor Gott blew the save and suffered the loss as he gave up two runs and three hits. He did strike out three, and the Mets struck out 12 as a team.

Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers while Jose Quintana will get the ball for the Jose Quintana.

Here are the Rangers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mets Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Heaney has a 4.34 season ERA, and 1.36 WHIP, but his month of August has been pretty good. He has made five starts, thrown 21 innings, struck out 24, walked six, and he has a 3.00 ERA. He is pitching well, but he is not going deep into games. However, his pitch counts do not get to high, so Bruce Bochy could leave him out there longer if he wanted to. This is going to be a game where Heaney could really help his team by going five or six innings. If he does, and he holds the Mets to just a couple runs, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Quintana has not been bad for the Mets this season. He is coming off his worst start against the Atlanta Braves, but he had a 3.03 ERA heading into that game. One thing Quintana does very well is keep the ball in the park. The Rangers are a very good hitting team, and they hit for a lot of power. Texas is third in slugging percentage in the MLB. However, Quintana allows opponents to slug just .336 off him. In his seven starts this season, Quintana has allowed just one home run. If he can quite the Rangers offense, who are having a down month, the Mets will cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are not having a great month, and the starting pitchers could go either way. The Mets are the underdogs, and Quintana has been solid in two home starts, so I am going to roll with them. I will take the Mets to cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-134), Under 8.5 (-110)