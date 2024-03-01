The New York Rangers head north of the border as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rangers enter the game at 40-17-3, first in the Metropolitan Division. They have 11 of their last 12 games and last time out they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. After a scoreless first period, Artemi Panarin scored to make it 1-0 in the second. Adam Fox would add a power play goal, as the Rangers led 2-0 going into the third. In the third, Cole Sillinger made it a one-goal game, but two empty-net goals in the final minute led to a 4-1 Rangers victory.
The Maple Leafs come into the game sitting at 34-17-8 on the year, good for third in the Atlantic Division. They have won eight of their last nine games overall. Last time out, they faced the Arizona Coyotes. Matthew Kines scored in the first period to make it 1-0 for the Maple Leafs. Then in the second, Tyler Bertuzzi and Auston Matthews both added goals. The Coyotes would get one back before the end of the period, and then score in the third to make it a one-goal game. The Maple Leafs would shut the door on the comeback though, as they added an empty net goal to win 4-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Rangers-Maple Leafs Odds
New York Rangers: +1.5 (-240)
Moneyline: +100
Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline: -120
Over: 6.5 (-104)
Under: 6.5 (-118)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers come into the game sitting tenth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.33 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 35 goals on the year, with 47 assists, good for 82 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with nine goals and 22 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 30 goals this year, with 26 assists. His 56 points place him tied for the second on the team in points. Further, Krieder also has 11 goals and eight assists on the power play.
Sitting tied with Krieder for second on the team in points is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with 20 goals on the year with 36 assists. That gives him 56 total points. Further, he has ten goals and nine assists on the power play this year. Sitting third in points this year is Mika Zibjanejad. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 54 points. He also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Alexis Lafreniere is also playing well, he has 17 goals and 19 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team with 36 total points.
The Rangers are the sixth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 25.0 percent of their chances, also scoring 47 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.1 percent success rate, which is good for fourth in the NHL.
They are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in the goal. He is 26-12-1 on the year with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He has been on fire as of late. In his last four starts, he has allowed just one goal in each of them, having a save percentage of over .965 in all of them. This month he has a goal-against average of 1.72 and a save percentage of .952. Shesterkin is 7-0 with a shutout in those games.
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Maple Leafs come into the game second in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 3.66 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 53 goals on the year, while he has also added 25 assists. That places Matthews second on the team in points with 83. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with 15 goals and nine assists in those situations. Meanwhile, William Nylander is first on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 32 goals and 50 assists, good for 82 points on the year. Like Matthews, he has been solid on the power play, coming away with nine goals and 22 assists on the power play. Further, he has three goals and an assist short-handed.
Mitchell Marner sits third on the team in points while sitting third in goals and tied for the lead in assists. He comes into the game with 22 goals on the year and 50 assists. Six of the goals and 17 of the assists are on the power play this year. Further, the Maple Leafs get a lot of help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Morgan Rielly comes into the game with seven goals on the year, while also sitting third on the team with 36 assists. That gives him 43 total points on the year, with 16 on the power play. He has just one goal on the power play but does have 15 assists.
The Maple Leafs are second in the NHL on the power play, sitting with a 28.9 percent success rate when up a man. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill this year, coming in with just a 77.6 percent success rate, good for 23rd in the NHL.
The Maple Leafs are expected to start Ilya Samsonov in this game. He is 14-5-6 on the year but with a 3.25 goals against average and a .881 save percentage. This month he is 6-2, with a .888 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. Last time out was his worst start of the month, allowing five goals on just 31 shots in the game.
Final Rangers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
While the Maple Leafs come in playing well and can score, the difference in this game will be Igor Shesterkin. He has been amazing as of late. His goals-against average should rise some in this game with the potent attack from the Maple Leafs, but the Rangers will give him enough goal support to get the win in this one.
Final Rangers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+100)