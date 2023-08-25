A pair of division leaders with a whole lot to play for will take place in the North Star State as the Texas Rangers travel to Target Field to take on the Minnesota Twins. It is time to take an inclusive look at our MLB odds series where our Rangers-Twins prediction and pick will be made.

In the midst of a seven-game losing streak, the Rangers are holding onto their division lead by the hairs on their chinny chin chins. Bafflingly enough, the Rangers are only 2-8 in their last 10 games combined and have seen their AL West lead shrink to only one game. Things are certainly appearing grim including the 7-5 loss to the Twins on Thursday, but it will be up to RHP Dane Dunning to snap the Rangers out of it and get them back in the win column with his 9-5 record and solid 3.19 ERA will be Dane Dunning .

After losing back-to-back games to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Twins bounced back nicely on Thursday to maintain their six-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central division title. Things haven't been all rainbows and butterflies for the Twins this season, but they've done just enough to put themselves in a good position. In line for the start in this one will be Minnesota Ace Sonny Gray who is 6-6 with a 3.15 ERA.

Here are the Rangers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Twins Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The biggest struggle and concern that the Rangers have had troubles with as of late has been their inability to click in all aspects. Whenever the offense is in a groove, it seems like the pitching can't get into a rhythm and vice versa. All in all, Texas boasts an offense that very few teams around the league have even able to top. Safe to say that Texas' calling card in 2023 has been from within the batter's box.

As a whole, the Rangers have scored the second-most runs (719), hit for the second-highest average (.269), and are only second to the league-best Atlanta Braves in slugging percentage (.458). When you look closer at the numbers, it makes it that much more of a head-scratcher why the Rangers have struggled so severely of late.

Then again, all teams are bound to go through a slump when you play 162 games in a season, and that is exactly what has occurred with Texas. Still, all the Rangers need to do is pitch more effectively. In the midst of their losing skid, Texas has given up a total of 40 runs over that span (5.70 runs per game).

Even with the best offenses like the Rangers, at some point you need to find a groove from the mound. If Texas gets roughed up early and gives up a crooked number in the opening frames of this one, then it is going to be even more difficult to cover the spread and bounce back.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Fresh off what many in the clubhouse are calling “one of the best wins of the year”, it was the Twins that showcased their resilience by not going down without a fight on Thursday that eventually led to the 7-5 triumph. In fact, the Twins found themselves down 5-4 in the bottom of the 8th until the hero himself in pinch hitter Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run shot deep into the night to give Minnesota the lead. Indeed, they never looked back after that moment.

With some clutch hitting coming at the most critical times a night ago, the Twins will try to be a little more effective when it comes to capitalizing with runners-in-scoring position. Overall, Texas stranded Minnesota base-runners all night long as the Twins ended up going only 1-8 with RISP. Obviously, this is far from a winning formula on a consistent basis, and against a team with the high-caliber that Texas possesses, it is no doubt that Minnesota needs to capitalize far more frequently.

If all else fails, be on the lookout for Sonny Gray to come to the rescue. Throughout the course of his eleven-years in The Show, Gray has put together a career-3.52 ERA including some splendid numbers whenever he faces off with the Rangers. Even if the usually dominant Rangers offense is struggling to get anything going, Gray is 9-5 with a 3.17 earned-run average in 16 career starts versus the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick

This one should be as entertaining as it gets! Can the Rangers finally snap their losing streak? That remains to be seen, but the belief is that they can at least cover the spread as +1.5 run underdogs.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-205)