The Toronto Raptors are a team to watch this season. They are at a bit of a crossroads in that they seemingly want to power ahead with this current roster that potentially has a limited ceiling. They were reportedly in the mix for a Damian Lillard trade but that failed to materialize. They have a few players on the roster that are coveted by other teams around the league in potential trades, but the Raptors have shown no inclination that they're even thinking about tearing the team down and rebuilding. The Raptors have some intriguing young players on their roster, one of whom is Precious Achiuwa. The Raptors recently got bad news on the injury front though as Precious Achiuwa is dealing with a groin injury as per Ryan Wolstat of The Toronto Sun.

Raptors lose another PF/C. “Precious Achiuwa sustained a left groin strain during a training camp workout and will not participate in the team’s open practice or preseason game in Vancouver.

He will undergo further evaluation and his condition will be updated as appropriate.” — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) October 6, 2023

As per Wolstat, Precious Achiuwa's injury will keep him out of the Raptors first preseason game on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. This is supposed to be a key season for Achiuwa as it could be his last in a Raptors jersey. The team has the option to extend a qualifying offer to him in the offseason which would make him a restricted free agent. This will be his fourth season in the NBA and he's still only 24 years old.

This past season, Achiuwa appeared in 55 games as key reserve off the Raptors bench. He averaged 9.2 points per game and 6.0 rebounds with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 26.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.