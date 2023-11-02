We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors will quickly turn around and head to the “City of Brotherly Love” to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 130-111 on Wednesday. Initially, they built a small lead. But then they held a 66-44 advantage at halftime. In the end, they never looked back. Pascal Siakam led the way with 26 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field with six rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroeder added 24 points, while Scottie Barnes had 21 points and 12 rebounds. OG Anunoby added 16 points while making all seven of his shots. Significantly, the Raptors shot 56 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. The Raptors also shot 92.2 percent from the charity stripe while dominating the boards 50-29. Lastly, they had seven blocks while committing 16 turnovers.

The 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 126-98. First, they built up an 8-point lead after the first quarter. The Sixers eventually erupted in the third quarter and blew the Blazers away. Significantly, Joel Embiid led the way with 35 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Tobias Harris had 24 points. Additionally, De'Anthony Melton had 12 points and eight assists, while Kelly Oubre added 12 points off the bench. The Sixers shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they shot 87.5 percent from the free-throw line, making 35 of 40 shots. The Sixers held the Blazers to 38.3 percent from the field and 22.6 from beyond the arc. Lastly, the 76ers won the board battle 51-42, while committing 10 steals and 17 blocks, yet turning the ball over 15 times.

The 76ers have won four in a row in this series. Curiously, they defeated the Raptors 114-107 on October 28, just a few days ago, to take the first game of the season series.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-76ers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +8.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors must continue to shoot well. Ultimately, it is the reason they were able to get the jump on the Bucks and defeat them. The Raptors need all the cylinders firing to beat a good team.

Barnes is their leading scorer, with 20.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. Likewise, Siakam now averages 18 points per game. Schroeder averages 16.2 points and 9.2 assists per game. Also, Anunoby averages 14.2 points per game. Last week, these four helped the Raptors break out to an early lead against the 76ers. But they could not hold the lead as the Sixers fought back.

Barnes finished with 24 points in that contest, while Shroeder had 15. Additionally, Gary Trent Jr. had 17 points. But the Raptors could not contain the fast comeback and it allowed the Sixers to control the tempo and the game.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can get their offense going and get everyone involved. Then, they must keep Embiid and Maxey from dominating.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Nic Batum, Marcus Morris, and Robert Covington will all make their debuts with the 76ers. Significantly, they arrived in the trade for James Harden, and will look to bring intensity and supplement the great scorers on this offense.

Embiid will definitely enjoy having them around as it lessens the pressure off him. Regardless, he is averaging 31 points per game with a 54.7 percent field goal shooting percentage. Embiid has only made 65.4 percent of his free throws. Likewise, he has 10.3 rebounds per game. Maxey has 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Additionally, Harris has 19.7 points, while Oubre has 19 points per game.

The Sixers were able to come back against the Raptors last week because Embiid led the charge with 34 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Maxey also added 34 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Moreover, these two helped power the Sixers to a .500 shooting percentage. They will look to do it again as they are three days removed from their last contest with plenty of time to prepare.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid and Maxey continue to roll. Then, they must force Toronto to take bad shots.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick

The schedule makers did not do the Raptors any favors when they gave them a home game followed by a game in Philadelphia. Conversely, the Sixers have had three days to prepare for this game and have not had to leave. Expect the Toronto legs to tire out as the game goes on. Therefore, the Sixers find a way to blow them out.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -8.5 (-110)