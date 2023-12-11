Rivals will meet in the Atlantic Division. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Knicks prediction and pick.

We're here to bring you another prediction and pick as the NBA action ramps back up following the In-Season Tournament. We'll head out East for a matchup between Atlantic Division rivals as the Toronto Raptors (9-13) will take on the New York Knicks (12-9). Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are currently last in the Atlantic Division and they've gone 1-5 during their last six games. They're on a three-game losing skid that began with a 106-119 loss to this same New York team. They're the only team with a losing record in the NBA's most competitive division so they'll be hoping to capitalize as short underdogs against the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are currently tied with Brooklyn for third in the Atlantic Division. They've now lost back-to-back games to the Bucks and Celtics following a solid three-game winning streak. The Knicks are starting to prove themselves as a team that can contend in the East and they're confident knowing they've handled this Raptors team once before.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Knicks Odds

NBA Odds: Raptors-Knicks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +4 (-110)

New York Knicks: -4 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, Toronto SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors lost a heartbreaker by three points in their 116-119 lost to the Hornets last game. However, it was a promising performance for Scottie Barnes as he notched a 31-10-10 triple-double for his squad. Pascal Siakam also added 25 points and five rebounds of his own and the Raptors play their best basketball when the two are relentlessly scoring in tandem. Just two other Raptors scored in double-digits and it's clear they need more offensive production if they want to contend in this division. When listed as the betting underdog, the Raptors have gone just 4-9 on the season so far.

To win this game against the Knicks, the Raptors will have to use their length and cause the Knicks to make mistakes with the ball. The Knicks have had issues with turnovers this season and the Raptors do a great job of doubling players and turning steals into fast break points. They may be at a disadvantage around the paint with Julius Randle manning the middle, but look for them to spread the floor with their attack and look for the three-ball in this one.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks will have some key players on their injury report ahead of this one, which may be why this betting spread is closer than one may assume. Mitchell Robinson will be out with an ankle issue and it creates a huge gap for the Knicks in terms of matchups. They'll be missing a key component of their defense with Robinson's length on the bench. Both Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Brunson are listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, which would be a massive loss for their backcourt having to dig deep into their bench.Quentin Grimes and Ryan Archidiacono could see some run if the two are unable to go.

The Knicks will be happy to be at home where they're 6-3 on the season. They're also 11-9-1 against the spread on the season as a whole and will have a short number to work with in this game. Expect Julius Randle to have a big day rebounding the basketball with his height advantage. The thought is that at least one of their point guards will be able to suit up, but they'll still have a ton of work to do against the defense of Toronto. Expect them to slow the pace down as they try to set Julius Randle up on the posts.

Final Raptors-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming into this matchup fairly hobbled, but the Toronto Raptors will be the slightly healthier team of the two. Still, the Knicks have a great matchup against the Raptors and they've already managed to beat them once this season. If Jalen Brunson is able to suit up, I expect a similar result to happen this time around.

The Raptors' only chance to win this game will be if they can out-hustle and out-rebound the Knicks. They haven't been consistent on offense and they would benefit greatly from trying to make this game look sloppy. Still, we're going to roll with the Knicks as their size and shooting will make the difference at home.

Final Raptors-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -4 (-110)