Stone is set to cash in this offseason.

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone is set to enter free agency for the first time in his NFL career. Coming off a breakout season in 2023, Stone is looking forward to the process and isn’t ready to back down on what he thinks his value is.

He made a home for himself in Baltimore, but Stone expects to be a starter moving forward and will go somewhere that offers him that opportunity, whether it’s the Ravens or not.

“At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business,” Stone said Tuesday on NFL Network. “You know that being in this league this long. I've been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated, you know, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there.”

Stone entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2020 but did not find consistent playing time defensively until 2022. The Ravens continued to develop him and he earned 11 starts in 2023, playing over 65 percent of defensive snaps in all but two regular season games.

Stone recorded 68 total tackles and led the Ravens with seven interceptions last season, including one in four consecutive games from Week 6 to Week 9. He was solid in pass coverage as well, allowing a 63.8 passer rating when targeted.

Though he doesn’t necessarily want to leave Baltimore, it sounds like Stone will go wherever the best offer is. Regardless of where he plays in 2024 and beyond, Geno Stone sounds confident that his much-improved 2023 campaign wasn’t a fluke.