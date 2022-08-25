John Harbaugh taking no chances with Lamar Jackson in Ravens final preseason game

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is taking no chances with Lamar Jackson in the team’s preseason finale. Baltimore’s head coach stated that Jackson will not play in Saturday’s game against the Washington Commanders, per Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec.

The decision to bench Lamar Jackson in the preseason finale is very understandable. The last thing John Harbaugh and the Ravens want is to see their star quarterback suffer any kind of ailment in an exhibition game. Jackson dealt with injury issues last year so the Ravens’ main focus is keeping him healthy in 2022.

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. He is arguably the best dual-threat QB in the league as well. In just 12 games last season, Lamar Jackson threw for over 2,880 yards and fired 16 touchdowns. His 13 interceptions were a bit concerning, but that may be an outlier as he’d never recorded more than 9 prior to 2021.

He also rushed for 767 yards and posted two touchdowns on the ground. His speed and agility give defenses something else to consider when preparing to defend Jackson and the Ravens.

The Ravens are aiming to make the postseason in 2022. They endured a mediocre campaign last year but things may have turned out different had Lamar Jackson remained healthy.

Baltimore seems to think Jackson is ready for the regular season. So Harbaugh’s decision is probably the correct one.

Harbaugh also said that some starters will not play, but others will. However, he did not specify which players will start on Saturday.