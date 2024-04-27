Day 2 of the NFL Draft is in the books, and that means 78 more prospects saw their NFL dreams come true last night in Detroit, Michigan. But that leads to the question: which fanbases are closer to having their Super Bowl dreams come true as a result of last night? Well, that largely depends on which teams you feel best improved their rosters, and in the later rounds of the draft, as things tend to get a little more unpredictable, it's all about finding value at wherever you're picking.
So who were the five teams who in my mind got the most bang for their buck with their picks? I'm so glad you asked!
These are the five biggest steals of Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Washington Commanders – Jer'Zhan Newton (36th pick)
I was impressed by Washington's entire 2nd round, but particularly by the Jer'Zhan Newton selection early in the night. The Illinois defensive tackle, who is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, had a 1st round grade by many media outlets despite an injury during his final season which kept him sidelined during much of the pre-draft process. Among those who were high on him was Pro Football Focus, which ranked Newton as the 11th-best prospect in 2024 Draft class.
It's very possible that Jer'Zhan Newton could walk into the NFL and in short time establish himself as a truly disruptive presence on the interior of the Commanders defensive line. It helps that he'll be heading joining a unit that already features Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
Philadelphia Eagles – Cooper DeJean (40th pick)
Once again citing our friends at PFF, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was 8th on their pre-draft big board, a sliver higher than ESPN's Mel Kiper, who ranked DeJean 14th among all 2024 NFL Draft prospects. The 2023 consensus All-American has All-Pro potential at the next level, and that extends beyond defense. While at Iowa, DeJean was second in the Big Ten in punt return yards in each of the last two seasons. But it's not his special teams skillset that makes the former Hawkeye such a steal.
Cooper DeJean is a versatile piece that the Eagles will be able to line up all over their secondary. He can succeed in the slot, on the outside, or even lining up at safety from time to time. He's got the size and physical traits to be among the best defensive backs in the league at some point in his career, and it helps that he's arguably the best run defender among players at his position in the 2024 Draft class.
I tip my cap to Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who selected Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1, and then doubled-down at corner in round two. Now the Eagles have walked away with arguably the two best defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers – Roman Wilson (84th pick)
One of the most frequent NFL comparisons you'd hear for Roman Wilson heading into the NFL Draft was Tyler Lockett, who from both a size, skills, and measurables perspective, looks something like an established NFL doppelgänger of the Michigan wideout. Now, Roman Wilson finds himself heading to Pittsburgh, where presumably, he'll be catching passes from Russell Wilson, who had plenty of experience working with Lockett in Seattle.
Pittsburgh has such a strong track record of selecting and developing wide receivers, I just naturally assume that Roman Wilson will be the next in line to eventually materialize into a Pro Bowl caliber performer. He's a fantastic route-runner, has reliable hands, he's not afraid to do the dirty work as a blocker in the run game, which he had to do plenty of while at Michigan. I wholeheartedly believed that Wilson would be selected in the middle of the 2nd round, and proof of that is this 7-round mock draft for the Chicago Bears that I did back in early April, in which I mocked the Bears trading away the 9th pick and taking Wilson with the 45th pick in the NFL Draft.
Baltimore Ravens – Adisa Isaac (93rd pick)
It was only three years ago when the Baltimore Ravens used a 1st round pick on Odafe Oweh, another Penn State edge rusher who like Adisa Isaac, was a little undersized. Oweh has since come into his own nicely, finishing among the top 30 edge defenders in the NFL last season per PFF. But the traditional lack of size was the primary reason why Isaac fell late into the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. Adisa Isaac is around 6'4″, 250 lbs., and while that is a little light for the NFL, I feel confident in Isaac's upside because by all accounts, he's made of the right stuff.
Isaac produced while at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions with 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Keep in mind, he was playing alongside Chop Robinson, who was picked 21st overall on Thursday night. Isaac has been labeled a tireless worker who has a great head on his shoulders, and that counts a whole lot more than I think we give credit for. I trust Baltimore's infrastructure to find the best ways to utilize a player like Isaac, who has a chance to have a long and successful career in the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams – Kamren Kinchens (99th pick)
Aside from selecting Michigan running back Blake Corum with the 83rd pick, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have gone entirely defense in the 2024 NFL Draft thus far, taking Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the 1st and 2nd rounds, and capping off their Friday night by selecting safety Kamren Kinchens with the 99th pick. In two seasons as a starter for the University of Miami, Kinchens was twice named an All-ACC 1st Team performer, largely because of his 11 interceptions over the past two years.
But what I like most about Kamren Kinchens' NFL potential is that he has the makings of a true Swiss Army Knife sort of presence for the Rams defense. Even though he's primarily been used as the deep safety, over the last two seasons with the Hurricanes, Kamren Kinchens also has 229 snaps from the slot and 284 snaps lining up in the box.