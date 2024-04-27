Chet Holmgren would be the front-runner for the NBA Rookie of the Year award in almost any other year. After missing the 2022-23 season, though, Holmgren happened to be a rookie at the same time as San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. Nevertheless, Holmgren enjoyed a strong 2023-24 campaign and is continuing to find success in the NBA playoffs.
Oklahoma City entered Saturday's Game 3 of their playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans leading 2-0. They currently hold a convincing lead over the Pelicans in Game 3 and are on the verge of taking a 3-0 series lead. Holmgren also accomplished a feat that has not been seen by any other player so far in this year's postseason.
Holmgren recorded his 10th block of the postseason on Saturday. According to StatMuse, Holmgren is the only player in the 2023-24 playoffs to record 10 blocks thus far.
It is safe to assume that you will see Holmgren's 10th block of the postseason on no shortage of highlight reels.
Holmgren displayed signs of stardom all season long. He is not afraid of the big moment either. So far, he has impressed in the playoffs.
Chet Holmgren establishing himself as a star
The Gonzaga product began his NBA career later than he expected after missing all of 2022-23 because of an injury. It would not have been surprising to see Holmgren struggle after missing an extended period of time. Instead, Holmgren made noise early in his career.
The Thunder big man averaged 16.5 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. Holmgren added 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per outing. Additionally, he shot a respectable 79.3 percent from the free throw line.
It is clear that Holmgren can take care of business on both ends of the floor. He has been lauded for his versatile offensive prowess, but Holmgren has a chance to become a reliable defender at the NBA level.
He is already a quality shot-blocker. There are still other areas of his defensive game that need improvement, but the potential is there.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on the Thunder. Holmgren even recently said that Shai should win the 2023-24 NBA MVP award. Meanwhile, the Thunder feature a number of other talented players in addition to Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren.
The Thunder's core of young stars provides them with a promising outlook for the future.
Thunder looking to advance in NBA playoffs
The Thunder are currently nearing a Game 3 victory over the Pelicans. A 3-0 lead almost guarantees a series win. There are no shortage of intimidating teams in the Western Conference that will present road blocks for Oklahoma City if they advance, however.
With that being said, the Thunder have plenty of confidence right now. They feature a deep and versatile roster to go along with emerging star-power.
Chet Holmgren will continue to play a massive role in the Thunder's success as they move forward.