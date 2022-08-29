Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim

Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition.

One fan called out the Ravens for not extending the superstar quarterback yet.

So @Lj_era8 is a league MVP and he STILL hasn’t broken the bank? @Ravens you’re on the hot seat, give that man the $250M GUARANTEED before you write a check your ass can’t cash 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Grey.FGC 🐌 (@BrazyHeaux) August 29, 2022

This tweet prompted a response from another fan that clearly was not fact-checked.

He want more…they already offered that 🤧 — William 🌹💎 (@McCollum_20) August 29, 2022

And then Lamar Jackson decided to set the record straight.

No they didn’t — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently echoed the initial sentiment. Smith stated that Lamar Jackson should not play without a new deal.

“Not at all. Not even a little bit,” Smith said when asked if Jackson should play without a new contract, via Larry Brown Sports. “I think that would be one of the dumbest things he could possibly do.”

And many fans seem to be thinking in similar fashion to Smith. Lamar Jackson is an elite dual-threat QB when healthy. Injury concerns have been an issue over the past couple of years. But if Jackson manages to stay healthy in 2022, he will likely find himself in the MVP race. Meanwhile, the Ravens will be in the playoff conversation if Jackson remains on the field.

At just 25-years old, the Ravens’ only hesitancy is likely injury concerns. But they need to make a decision before it is too late. Losing a player such as Lamar Jackson could be detrimental to the franchise.