Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter.

The Ravens are 5-3 which is good for first place in the lackluster AFC North. In fact, Baltimore is the only team in the division with a winning record heading into Week 9. Nevertheless, the potential absences of Andrews and Edwards are concerning for Baltimore.

Mark Andrews has emerged as a key piece to the Ravens’ passing attack. Through 8 games in 2022, the Baltimore tight end has reeled in 42 receptions to go along with 488 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. The Ravens have faced wide receiver concerns at times this season, but Andrews has helped to alleviate that concern.

Gus Edwards has played in just 2 games this year, recording 131 total rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Ravens will miss the production he would have offered if he is indeed ruled out for Monday night. The Ravens’ rushing attack is in shambles given JK Dobbins’ IR status. Fortunately for Baltimore, John Harbaugh provided an encouraging update on Dobbins following his recent knee surgery.

“I would characterize J.K.’s surgery as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now,” Harbaugh said.

Nevertheless, the Ravens’ roster may be thin on Monday against the Saints in New Orleans. Although the Saints have struggled this season, their odds of upsetting Baltimore will increase if Andrews and Edwards are ruled out.

Lamar Jackson will look to lead the Ravens to a road win despite the injury concerns.