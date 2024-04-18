The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to make a big splash under Coach Jim Harbaugh on the field this season, and they've already done so in free agency with the signing of ex-Ravens running back Gus Edwards. Now, Coach Harbaugh and Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz have decided to add another big-time running back to the fold in the City of Angels, formerly of the Ravens, in JK Dobbins.
Now, Dobbins' arrival is being debated by NFL fans, coaches and pundits. Does the former Ohio State Buckeyes star have what it takes to elevate the Chargers' running game to new heights?
Dobbins' Signing By Chargers
The Dobbins signing news was broken by reporter Adam Schefter on Twitter. He plans to sign a one-year contract to reunite with former OC Greg Roman, considered one of the brightest offensive minds in professional football.
Chargers now have two Ravens running backs, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. https://t.co/wGnsjAgyRh
Dobbins played in just one game last season, during which he recorded 8 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, good for a 2.8 yards per carry average. The La Grane, Texas native had 805 and 520 yards rushing, respectively, in his first two seasons in the NFL. Dobbins also had 120 yards receiving in his first NFL season after being drafted 55th overall in 2020 by Baltimore.
Chargers NFL Draft Prospects
Joe Hortiz's Chargers own picks 7, 37, 69 and 105 in the 2024 NFL Draft and are said to be eyeing several former Michigan Wolverines players with their possible selections. Michigan has 18 draft eligible players this season and upwards of 17 are expected to be drafted.
The Chargers have prospective needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and several other positions and will most likely seek to build a team in the image of Harbaugh's former Michigan, San Francisco 49ers and Stanford Cardinal groupings. Jim Harbaugh prefers a run-heavy attack with an element of plays designed for quarterbacks in the running game and his offenses often feature a bevy of tall and athletic tight ends.
The Chargers' defense will be led by Jesse Minter, a rising star in the defensive coordinator ranks who prefers press coverage and versatile defensive backs who can cover, have length, and are sure tacklers. It all begins on April 25 in the Motor City; Detroit, Michigan.