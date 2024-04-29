The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night to begin a three-game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Tampa Bay is coming off a tough weekend series loss against the Chicago White Sox. Their injuries include Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe, and Pete Fairbanks.
The Brewers are coming off a hard-fought series against the New York Yankees. They are having a great year, though, and they are first in the NL Central. They do not have a big lead, but there are plenty of games left in the season.
The Rays will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot. Bryse Wilson will be the starting pitcher for the Brewers.
MLB Odds: Rays-Brewers Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -106
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 8.5 (-102)
Under: 8.5 (-120)
How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers
Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Milwaukee
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tampa Bay needs Pepiot to have one of his good starts in this game. He has gone at least five innings in all of his starts, and his last two have been outstanding. In his last two starts, Pepiot has thrown 12 innings, allowed just two runs on six hits, and struck out 11. Pepiot needs to continue this streak of good starts against the Brewers in this game. If he does, the Rays will be able to win this game.
Pepiot has a great strikeout rate, and his whiff rate is one of the best in the MLB. It is not going to be easy against the Brewers, but Pepiot should be able to have another good start. With his ability to pitch, and sequence hitters, Pepiot should go deeper into this game. Doing this will help the Rays win this game on the road.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Bryse Wilson has started the season off throwing the ball well. This is only his second start, but he has been extended out of the bullpen. Wilson should be able to go deeper into this game because of that. Wilson has also allowed just 13 hits in 18 innings pitched. If Wilson can have a good start in this one, the Brewers will open up the series with a win.
The Rays have not been able to hit the ball too well this season. They have the ninth-lowest slugging percentage, fourth-lowest barrel percentage, ninth-lowest hard hit percentage, and sixth-lowest average exit velocity. Tampa Bay is not hitting the ball the same way they began the 2023 season. Wilson should be able to have a good start Monday night, even if it is just five innings long.
Final Rays-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Rays have not started the season off well, but they are dealing with some injuries. Tampa Bay is below .500, but they are a better team than that. Eventually their pitching staff will get healthy and come around. For this game, though, I like the Brewers at home. Wilson may not go deep into the game, but he has the ability to shut a team down. I will take the Brewers moneyline Monday night.
Final Rays-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-110)