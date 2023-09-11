The Tampa Bay Rays are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays are coming off a weekend series win against the Seattle Mariners. They won three of four games there, and they have kept themselves in the AL East division race. Tampa Bay is holding the top spot in the American League Wild Card race, though. At the very least, the Rays will host the Wild Card series, but they want more. They trail the Baltimore Orioles by three games, and they have been playing catch-up for a while now. The Rays have wonsix of their last 10 games, but they will need to do better than that if they want to overtake the Orioles for the top spot in the American League.

The Twins have been leading the American League Central division for most of the season. They will finish the year as the third seed in the American League playoffs, so they will host the first round of the playoffs. Minnesota might be the most comfortable team in the American League when it comes to the playoffs. The other two divisions have some tight races, and the Wild Card standings will be close. Minnesota does not have much to worry about in the Central. This past weekend, the Twins won two of three against the New York Mets.

Tyler Glasnow and Sonny Gray will be the starting pitchers for the game Monday night.

Here are the Rays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Twins Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+142)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Glasnow has been very good this season. He has a 2.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings. On the season, opponents are batting just .201 off Glasnow. Glasnow is coming off his best outing of the season, as well. He went six innings, allowed just one run, and struck out 14 against the Boston Red Sox. That is the type of outing he is capable of in this game. The Twins lead the MLB in strikeouts, and they are 20th in the MLB in batting average. Glasnow strikes out batters at a high rate, and opponents have a lot of difficulty hitting off him. If he continues to pitch as he has been all season, the Rays will easily cover this spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Sonny Gray is without a doubt going to get some Cy Young votes in the American League. He has the second lowest ERA among qualified starters (2.98), and he is the best pitcher on the Twins right now. Gray gets his outs by enducing weak contact, but he will strike out a few here and there. One thing Gray does very well is not allow home runs. The Rays are a big home run hitting team, so Gray is going to be a tougher matchup for them. Gray has allowed just seven home runs all season. If he can keep the ball in the yard, and continue pitching well, the Twins will cover the spread.

Final Rays-Twins Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is bound to create a low-scoring game. I do not expect more than a few runs to be scored here. With that said, it would be most logical to bet the underdog. That is what I will do. I will take the Twins to cover the spread.

Final Rays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins +1.5 (-172), Under 7.5 (-115)