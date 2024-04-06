The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Rays Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Rockies.
The Tampa Bay Rays are 3-5 through eight games. Their offense was responsible for four of their five defeats, but on Friday in Denver, the pitching collapsed in the Rays' latest loss. This was a classic Coors Field game. It had 17 total runs and a crazy ninth inning in which both teams failed to get the final three outs they needed to win. The Rays trailed 6-2 heading into the ninth but scored five runs against Colorado closer Justin Lawrence. They stunned a large Denver crowd to take a 7-6 lead to the bottom of the ninth. In came normally reliable closer Pete Fairbanks, who had not gotten much work this season due to the Rays winning games by large margins and losing their other games. Fairbanks was not sharp, but the extent to which he struggled was shocking for a pitcher of his caliber. Fairbanks took the mound in the ninth and walked the bases loaded. His implosion led to a quick hook. Two batters later, Colorado's Ryan McMahon smashed a walk-off grand slam. Rockies 10, Rays 7. Tampa Bay's five-run ninth was countered by Colorado's four-run ninth. The Rays let a game get away after the Rockies tried to hand-deliver a gift to them.
Knowing how tough the American League East figures to be this season, the Rays can't dig too deep a ditch. Last year, the Rays won their first 13 games and 29 of their first 36. That big start helped the Rays make the playoffs, but the Baltimore Orioles caught them in the second half of the season. If the Rays stumble early, they could fall far behind the O's and the New York Yankees. This team needs to stabilize quickly.
Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread
The Rays face a very important game on Saturday. It's only eight games into a very long season, but as we noted above, the Rays needed a huge start last season to make the playoffs. They were 29-7 through their first 36 games. They were 70-56 in their remaining 126 games — good, but not remarkable. It was the first month-plus which catapulted the Rays to a strong record. If the Rays play losing baseball in April and end the month under .500, they could face a very steep climb in the late spring and eary summer months if the Baltimore Orioles (5-2) and New York Yankees (6-2) continue to win.
It is really important for the Rays to not fall to 3-6. If they lose this game, that's what will happen. The Rays will play with urgency against an opponent which doesn't pitch well. You should see Tampa Bay play well here, and that should be enough to cover the spread.
Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread
The Rockies are a flawed team, but at Coors Field, they always have a chance, as Friday's ninth-inning rally showed. This team will be confident and will come to the ballpark in a great mood entering this game. Sometimes, in baseball, that's what enables one team to win and prevents the other team from playing its best. The Rays have to be fuming about giving away that ninth-inning lead on Friday. That could carry into this Saturday game.
Final Rays-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Rays are a much better team, coming off a loss, and needing to win. Rays on the run line might be your very best MLB betting play on Saturday.
Final Rays-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5